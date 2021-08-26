2021 Dolphins Camp: Brian Flores August 26 Takeaways

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question involves the inside linebacker position opposite Jerome Baker. "We like the group. There's a lot of competition there." Flores says the team will try to keep as many players as possible as that spot.

-- Tua will not play Sunday and the team probably will rest most of the starters.

-- There's still conversations ongoing regarding whether any of the prominent wide receivers will be making their preseason debut against Cincinnati. The four would be: Parker, Fuller, Williams and Wilson.

-- Albert Wilson is not expected to practice today.

-- Putting Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve was a tough call, Flores says, who adds he did some good things in training camp and last season.

-- Tua spoke about his relationship with Dan Marino on Wednesday, and Flores says Marino's experience and insights is always something valuable for a young quarterback to bounce idea off of.

-- The offensive line remains under evaluation, so there are still discussions about who will play, though Flores is indicating that Jesse Davis likely will sit out the preseason finale.

-- Wide receiver Kirk Merritt has grown from a work ethic standpoint. "I'm very pleased with the growth he's made."

-- Raekwon Davis has grown a lot since his rookie season, much like his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

-- The final roster cuts won't be determined by who is or is not vaccinated. "We're going to try to keep the best players."

-- Special teams contributions will be a big part of the final roster decisions that will be made next week. "We want to be good in the kicking game. What a guy can do on special teams is part of that decision. It definitely comes into play."

-- The players who won't play Sunday will have a three-week gap between their final preseason game and the regular season opener, and Flores says he can see the argument against that kind of gap but says the team felt this was the best decision.

-- Flores says the decision to rest key players against Cincinnati "probably was made before the last game." Says the performance against Atlanta certainly didn't hurt.