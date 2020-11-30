Just Another Day at the Office for Howard

Xavien Howard was busy again Sunday doing Xavien Howard things.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback had yet another outstanding day in coverage in the 20-3 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, highlighting it with his seventh interception of the season.

The pick gave Howard the NFL lead in that category, breaking the tie he shared with New England cornerback J.C. Jackson. It also allowed Howard to join Sam Madison, Jake Scott and Dick Anderson as the only Dolphins players with seven interceptions or more in at least two seasons.

"It’s a great feeling to be sitting on the bench, looking at the tablet and somebody handing you your helmet and saying, 'Hey, we’re back up. X got another interception,' " veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after the game. "It’s unbelievable. He’s always around the ball. He’s always got his hands on the ball. He’s a pretty special player in that regard.”

The interception was one of three passes defensed for Howard, who also drew an offensive pass interference penalty on rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims when Howard's coverage on a deep pass was so good that Mims felt he had no choice but to try to grab Howard and jump on top of him.

Not that there was much question left, but Howard clearly is back to his 2018 Pro Bowl form.

He also had seven interceptions that year, though his season ended after 12 games when he was sidelined by a knee injury.

Now, Howard has five games left to set a new personal high. Howard needs three picks to tie the franchise record of 10, set by Dick Westmoreland in 1967.

Howard has teamed with Byron Jones to give the Dolphins great cornerback play this season, though Jones hasn't had any kind of luck when it comes to getting interceptions.

Jones, in fact, is looking for his first interception since 2017 when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Truthfully, when ‘X’ gets and interception, in my mind I also got it," Jones said early last week. "I feel that good when that happens. Obviously he has enough for everyone in the secondary. (laughter) This is something that’s always in the back of my mind. Coach is always harping on it throughout practice, going up for the ball and looking back. It’s something that I haven’t done great in my career, but I’m doing a lot better now with the Miami Dolphins. When my opportunity comes, it’s just go attack that ball and make sure you come down with it. Like I said, ‘X’ has enough for everybody in the defense. As long as he keeps getting them, we’re good. Obviously we all want to contribute in any way that we can, but it’s just continue to stick to the technique, play hard ball and play good ball, and it’ll come.”

Before the game against the Jets, Howard actually was the only cornerback on the roster with an interception this season.

But that changed when slot corner Nik Needham picked off Sam Darnold early in the third quarter.

Needham said Howard has raised the bar for his teammates in the secondary, in some way.

"It’s inspiring," Needham said. "The way he just gets his hands on the ball, we always talk about, he really should have like, 12 or something. He’ll drop one and pick one. So it’s like, man, you’re trying to keep up and make as many plays as that man. It just pushes me every day, definitely. He’s a great player.”