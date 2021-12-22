Wednesday Mailbag: What's More Important for Success, Projecting the 2022 RBs, Merritt, Saints, and More

Part 2 of the post-Jets, pre-Saints mailbag:

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Long time without question but this one will annoy many people. If Tua plays as bad as last Sunday, can the Dolphins win vs the Saints? During the winning streak Miami's defense has been very good. So, my question is: Is the defense performance more important than Tua? Thanks

Hi there, yes, your question will annoy many people. No, I don’t believe the Dolphins can beat the Saints if Tua plays the way he did against the Jets because the Saints are much better. I’ll add that the Dolphins likely would have lost to a lot of teams Sunday with that kind of performance. I recently ranked the reasons for the winning streak and the defense was at the top of my list. Having said that, Tua has done a good job of not making mistakes and helping out with the offense with field position and turnover-free football, though that obviously was not the case against the Jets.

From Richard Rodriguez, Ph.D. (@Richard06467410):

Can the Dolphins run the ball on NO's defense? What will it take?

New Orleans’ defense actually is good everywhere when it's right, and it should be noted that the Saints are first in the NFL in lowest rushing average allowed per carry. So, yeah, this is going to be quite the challenge for the Dolphins running game. And I wouldn’t put too much stock on it happening just because of the success they had against the Jets because the Jets run defense is poor. As for what it’s going to take if it is going to happen, same as always, a good combination of blocking up front and the backs making things happen on their own the way Duke Johnson did Sunday.

From Chris Hyer, Ed.D. (@Chrishyer31):

How does Tua and the offense keep in check a Saints defense that shut down Brady and the Bucs? Does the Dolphins RPO offense keep the Saints defense in check or play to their strengths?

The Saints are very good against the pass because they have some good pass rushers as well as a really good secondary with Lattimore, Jenkins, Roby, Wiliams, CGJ, etc. So opposing offenses have to execute very well and take advantage of opportunities when they’re there, meaning make the throw if the receiver is open and obviously make the tough catches as well. This applies, RPO or no RPO, though if Jaylen Waddle can get open on quick slants, that obviously makes Tua’s job easier.

From Mark Fischler (@FischlerMark):

Hello Alain. Do you think the O-Line could grow and become good? Or was that more the running back doing the heavy lifting? Thanks for all that you do!

Hello Mark and thank you. On Sunday, I actually do think it probably was more the running back (Johnson) doing the heavy lifting, though there were some holes in the running game at times as well. And with that, I do believe the line could grow and become good.

From Mike Salik (@BigMikeNjax):

Hi Alain, do you eat green bean casserole?

Hi Mike, this is a very interesting question and I hope you’ll enlighten me someday as to why you’re asking, but, yes, I do eat green bean casserole — but pretty much only at Thanksgiving.

From Joe Tregellas (@JTrey65):

How much of a boost, if any do you think, 4 straight weeks of no travel will have over the last three weeks?

Hey Joe, hmm, if I’m being honest, I’d doubt it’s going to make much of a difference. Football travel isn’t really the same as the other major sports where you can go from city to city to city in a tough stretch (like the New York Islanders this year), so I don’t think it’ll have an impact.

From brandon groepper (@brandongroepper):

Which of the running backs do you project to be on the roster next year?

Hey Brandon, excellent question, especially considering Lindsay and Johnson are signed only through the end of this season. If I had to guess, I’d say definitely Gaskin, I’d say EITHER Lindsay or Johnson and I’d add Patrick Laird because of his special teams work. After that, no clue.

From Mark Harriman (@MarkHarriman13):

With Williams having 1 catch on 4 targets since Halloween, and Fuller now shut down for the year, will they give Merritt a shot to add a deep threat?

Hey Mark, I certainly wouldn’t count on it. And, to be honest, the offense isn’t structured right now to require a deep threat. Besides, if the Dolphins want to chuck it downfield from time to time, they’re better off doing that with DeVante Parker, who can win one-on-one battles for the ball even if he’s not open.