Dolphins Wednesday Notebook: Returner Workouts, Practice Squad Moves, Scarlett Back, More

The Miami Dolphins worked out five players with return experience and welcomed back another veteran to practice

The Miami Dolphins apparently are looking at another option for their return game.

In the wake of the hip injury that landed Tommylee Lewis on the practice squad injured list, the Dolphins had tryouts for five players Wednesday, according to longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Four of the players were wide receivers with the fifth being a cornerback, and all but one of them have return experience.

That includes WR Jojo Natson, who played three games for the Browns this year; WR Darrius Shepherd, who appeared in 14 games for the Packers in 2019-20; CB Greg Stroman, who played 20 games for Washington from 2018-20 and served as a returner that first year; and WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, who's never played an NFL regular season game but had three punt returns for touchdowns as a freshman at Nebraska in 2014.

The other player who worked was wide receiver Trey Quinn, who started six games for Washington in 2019 and had 26 catches that season.

Lewis was elevated from the practice squad for the Dec. 19 game against the Jets when Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle both sat out while on the COVID-19 list and Lewis was elevated again for the game against the Saints even though Holland and Waddle were back.

Holland took over punt return duties after Lewis was injured in the second quarter. Ironically, the last time Lewis touched the ball against the Saints came when he gained 7 yards on a shovel pass after lining up at wide receiver.

SCARLETT SIGHTING

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett was back at practice Wednesday when the Dolphins designated him for return from IR.

Scarlett has missed the past four games after sustaining a knee injury in the 24-17 victory against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Scarlett has started four games at linebacker for the Dolphins along with getting substantial playing time on special teams.

Another player designated for return is running back Malcolm Brown, and the Dolphins will have to decide this week whether to activate him off IR or keep him on that list for the rest of the season.

Brown has practiced the past two weeks but the Dolphins have yet to activate him.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The Dolphins waited a day later than usual to make their practice squad protections because of the Monday night game, but the list includes familiar names: DT Andrew Billings, RB Gerrid Doaks, QB Jake Luton and C Cameron Tom.

Billings has been protected every week since the Dolphins signed the veteran former fourth-round pick of the Bengals but he has yet to play a game; Doaks returned to being protected now that he's off the COVID-19 list; Luton has been protected every week since the Dolphins signed him to the practice squad; Tom was elevated for the New Orleans Saints on Monday but did not play.

THIS AND THAT

-- While we reported earlier the five players who were removed from the COVID-19 list and put back on the active roster, we should add that wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. also was removed from the COVID-19 list. Bowden is out of the year after being placed on IR before the cuts to the 53-man roster.

-- Former Dolphins first-round pick Ja'Wuan James' season officially ended Wednesday when his practice period with the Baltimore Ravens. James, who sustained a torn Achilles tendon while working out in the offseason, never was expected to play in 2021 after the injury and will remain on Baltimore's Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

