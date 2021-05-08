McCourty Ready for Next Chapter

New Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty won't get to play with his twin brother anymore, but he's excited for his new opportunity

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty is excited for the new chapter of his NFL career, even though joining the Miami Dolphins meant leaving behind his twin brother.

Jason officially joined the Dolphins as a free agent Friday after spending the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, where he got the chance to play with his twin brother and fellow defensive back, Devin McCourty.

On the day he signed with Miami, it was all about looking ahead for Jason McCourty.

"I'm ready to go work," McCourty said in a Twitter video for the fans produced by the Dolphins. "I'm ready to hydrate and get ready for this heat. Let's go, fellas. Fins Up!"

On Saturday, Jason made sure to look back and bid farewell to the Patriots organization and the New England fans.

On the Twitter feed of the McCourty twins, Jason wrote a message under a line that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

"For the past three seasons I've gotten a chance to live out a childhood dream, playing alongside my brother while winning a championship and building lifelong friendships," Jason wrote in a message addressed to New England. "Thank you to everyone within the New England Patriots organization."

McCourty ends that particular message again talking about hydrating.

"New England will always be a special place for myself and my family!" he wrote. "But the journey is not over. With that said I got my sun screen ready and I've already started hydrating! 305 BABY!!!"

After news of Jason joining the Dolphins came out but before it became official, Devin McCourty expressing his feelings with an amusing Twitter post.