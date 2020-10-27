SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Deny Fielding Offers for Xavien Howard

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins strongly denied Tuesday a published report suggesting they were exploring trade offers for 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

The story from South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Omar Kelly suggested the Dolphins already had an offer and were "seriously considering moving" Howard, who is tied for first in the NFL this season with four interceptions.

"The report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is factually inaccurate and based on rumors," the Dolphins said in a statement. "The paper practiced poor journalism by not reaching out to the team for comment or the chance to respond prior to publishing the story. We are not exploring any trades regarding Xavien Howard."

Kelly's story came after a tweet from former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable saying the Dolphins were putting Howard on the trading block in advance of the trading deadline Nov. 3.

A second-round pick in 2016, Howard is in his fifth season with the Dolphins and is signed through 2024 after getting a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May 2019, according to overthecap.com.

Howard has cap hits between $12.25 million and $14.38 million over the next four years, according to spotrac.com, but his contract only carries $2.5 million guaranteed for injury in 2021 and $6.8 million in 2022.

Howard has started 45 of his 46 career games with the Dolphins, but has had at least three knee operations. The last came last fall after he had been put on injured reserve after appearing in five games.

The Dolphins bolstered the cornerback position in the offseason when they signed Byron Jones as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys and then used their last of their three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft on Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn.

Igbnoghene got extensive playing time in the Dolphins' games against the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks in Week 2-4, but he played only 23 combined snaps in Miami's past two games after Jones returned from a groin injury.

The Dolphins made two deals around the trading deadline last year — they sent running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2020 fifth-round pick and they acquired cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a seventh-round selection in a move made by the Rams to clear cap space. Talib was on injured reserve at the time of the trade and the Dolphins never activated him before he announced his retirement in the offseason.

The Dolphins traded two first-round picks last year, sending tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans in a multi-player deal that netted them first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a second-round pick in 2021, and later sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick they used on tackle Austin Jackson.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 8 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins remained in the middle of the pack in most national NFL power rankings

Alain Poupart

The Quinnen Question: Easy Answer for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins would be smart to investigate the possibility if the New York Jets indeed are looking to trade defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 7 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins didn't play in Week 7, but what happened around the NFL could end up having an effect on them at some point

Alain Poupart

Mixed Feelings for Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki never hid his affection for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he's also excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do at quarterback

Alain Poupart

Teammates Impressed by Tua's Practice Work

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa has made a good impression on his teammates as a rookie so far

Alain Poupart

QB Switch Is Deja Vu for Lawson

The Miami Dolphins giving rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa is something like defensive end Shaq Lawson witnessed first-hand two years ago

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trade Topics a Week Before the Deadline

The NFL trading deadline is fast approaching, and the Miami Dolphins have a couple of players who might warrant some discussion

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Dolphins Reasons for Optimism at the Bye

The Miami Dolphins headed into their bye with a 3-3 record with some clear reasons to be hopeful for the final 10 games of the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: The Bye Week

The Miami Dolphins entered their bye week on a winning streak for the 11th time since the byes began in 1990 and will be making a quarterback switch at this time for the fifth time

Alain Poupart

Ranking the Dolphins' Veteran Offseason Acquisitions in Terms of Early Impact

The Miami Dolphins have gotten contributions from all 12 of their veteran offseason acquisitions, but nobody has been more productive than defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah

Alain Poupart