Dolphins Elevate Two Players, No Move With Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins elevated two practice squad players for their game against the Green Bay Packers

As is often the case with the Saturday roster moves, it's what the Miami Dolphins didn't don for their game against the Green Bay Packers that stood out.

Specifically, the Dolphins made no move with guard Liam Eichenberg, who's eligible to come off injured reserve and also didn't elevate a practice squad player at outside linebacker, a good sign that both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb should be able to play on Christmas Day after both being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The two moves the Dolphins did make came at positions where there's a player who was listed as doubtful, wide receiver and tackle. The two players who were elevated were wide receiver Braylon Sanders and tackle Kendall Lamm, a good indication that both WR River Cracraft and T Eric Fisher indeed will have to be inactive against Green Bay.

It's the third elevation for Sanders, which means he won't be able to play again in the regular season unless he's signed to the active roster. This also means that rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma most likely is headed for a 15th game on the inactive list, maintaining his full redshirt status this season.

With Eichenberg, the Dolphins will have to make a move by next Tuesday if they plan on activating him off IR, otherwise he'll be done for the season. If they do activate him, they'll have to make another roster move to create room for him.

THE DOLPHINS' 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Here is the Dolphins season-long practice squad elevation rundown:

Week 1 vs. New England — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 at Baltimore — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 at Cincinnati — T Larnel Coleman (3rd, later signed with Carolina Panthers)

Week 5 at N.Y. Jets — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 vs. Minnesota — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh — DL Ben Stille (later signed with Cleveland Browns), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 at Detroit — S Verone McKinley III (3rd, later signed to active roster), WR Braylon Sanders (1st)

Week 9 at Chicago — T Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — T Kion Smith (3rd)

Week 11 vs. Houston — None

Week 13 at San Francisco — T Kendall Lamm (1st), G James Empey (1st)

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — WR Freddie Swain (1st)

Week 15 at Buffalo — WR Braylon Sanders (2nd)

Week 16 vs. Green Bay — WR Braylon Sanders (3rd), T Kendall Lamm (2nd)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

