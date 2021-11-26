Breaking Down the Final Week 12 Injury Report

The Dolphins ruled out three players for their game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins ruled out three players Friday for their Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it's the one player listed as questionable whose potential absence might be the most significant.

That would be safety Brandon Jones, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks without missing a game but now has an elbow injury on top of that.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday after also being limited for the first two practices of the week, including the Thanksgiving Day walk-through.

Jones has teamed with rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland as the Dolphins' new starting safety tandem, and his ability to blitz and tackle has been a big part of the defense's success in recent weeks.

Logic would suggest that veteran Eric Rowe would start alongside Holland if Jones can't play, even though his skill set is similar to that of the rookie.

The other players listed as safeties on the roster are special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem and newcomer Will Parks, who joined the team earlier this week after being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The three players ruled out were DB Trill Williams (hamstring), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

The loss of Williams and particularly Campbell might have an impact on special teams because he's made a mark in that part of the game in his first season with the Dolphins.

With both players out, it figures that 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will be active and see action on special teams against Carolina.

With Shaheen out, it means that rookie third-round pick Hunter Long likely will be active for the fourth time in 12 games this season.

The three other players who were projected as "limited" after the walk-through Thursday based on an estimation for a normal practice all were full participants Friday and given no game status designation, meaning they will be available.

Those three players were Holland (knee/ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (hip) and DT Christian Wilkins (calf).

CAROLINA PANTHERS FINAL REPORT

The Panthers had only one player given a game status designation on their final injury report of the week, guard John Miller.

The six-year veteran was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Miller played against the Washington Football Team last week but aggravated an ankle injury that had forced him to miss the previous three games.

Trent Scott is expected to start in Miller's place. Fellow starting guard Dennis Daley began the week on the injury report with a glute issue, but was a full participant Friday and not given a game status designation, indicating he'll be available.