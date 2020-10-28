SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Rams Injury Report

Alain Poupart

There was some good news for the Miami Dolphins on their first injury report of the week in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The good news involved all four players who left their last game against the New York Jets before their bye being at practice, although two of the four were limited.

Those two are defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (shoulder) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (groin). Parker clearly is the more important of the two given his role on offense, so his situation will bear monitoring throughout the week.

The other two players injured against the Jets were full participants Wednesday: linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand) and Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion).

The one player who missed practice was cornerback Jamal Perry, who has a foot injury. Perry has been used as the backup as the slot corner behind second-year player Nik Needham.

Three other players were limited Wednesday, including Kyle Van Noy, who missed the Jets game because of groin and foot injuries. He's now listed with only a foot injury.

The other limited participants were safety Bobby McCain (ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder).

Along with the two linebackers, four others players were on the injury report as full participants: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles) and DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

The Rams had two big names sitting out practice Wednesday, including two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, but Dolphins fans shouldn't get excited about the possibility of him missing the game.

His absence was not injury-related, same as it was for tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Trishton Jackson each missed practice because of illness, while tight end Tyler Higbee was a limited participant with a hand injury.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Tua Betting Props

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will be making his NFL starting debut Sunday and betting lines present an optimistic outlook

Alain Poupart

Tua Talks: The Hip, Staying Humble, Rams Defense

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is excited about his impending NFL starting debut

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: First Start for QBs

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will become the team's 22nd starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season

Alain Poupart

Trade Talk: Dunlap, Fitzpatrick and X

The Miami Dolphins, like all the other teams, are six days away from the NFL trading deadline and this time always means a lot of rumors and speculation

Alain Poupart

Shaheen Sticking Around

The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Adam Shaheen to a contract extension

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Deny Exploring Xavien Howard Trade

The Miami Dolphins issued a statement pushing back against a published report they were fielding trade offers for 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard

Alain Poupart

Week 8 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins remained in the middle of the pack in most national NFL power rankings

Alain Poupart

The Quinnen Question: Easy Answer for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins would be smart to investigate the possibility if the New York Jets indeed are looking to trade defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 7 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins didn't play in Week 7, but what happened around the NFL could end up having an effect on them at some point

Alain Poupart

Mixed Feelings for Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki never hid his affection for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he's also excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do at quarterback

Alain Poupart