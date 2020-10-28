Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Rams Injury Report

There was some good news for the Miami Dolphins on their first injury report of the week in preparation for their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The good news involved all four players who left their last game against the New York Jets before their bye being at practice, although two of the four were limited.

Those two are defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (shoulder) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (groin). Parker clearly is the more important of the two given his role on offense, so his situation will bear monitoring throughout the week.

The other two players injured against the Jets were full participants Wednesday: linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand) and Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion).

The one player who missed practice was cornerback Jamal Perry, who has a foot injury. Perry has been used as the backup as the slot corner behind second-year player Nik Needham.

Three other players were limited Wednesday, including Kyle Van Noy, who missed the Jets game because of groin and foot injuries. He's now listed with only a foot injury.

The other limited participants were safety Bobby McCain (ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder).

Along with the two linebackers, four others players were on the injury report as full participants: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles) and DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

The Rams had two big names sitting out practice Wednesday, including two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, but Dolphins fans shouldn't get excited about the possibility of him missing the game.

His absence was not injury-related, same as it was for tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Trishton Jackson each missed practice because of illness, while tight end Tyler Higbee was a limited participant with a hand injury.