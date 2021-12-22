Brian Flores December 22 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Phillip Lindsay and Jaylen Waddle will be back at practice Wednesday, but Jevon Holland still hasn't completely cleared all the COVID protocols, so he remains out.

-- Albert Wilson will be out of practice Wednesday because of personal reasons. He is expected to be available for the game against the Saints on Monday night.

-- DeVante Parker will be given a rest day.

-- Tua Tagovailoa is heading into his first Monday night game, but Flores says his approach has to remain the same and he has to familiarize himself with the Saints defense.

-- After his two-pick game, Flores is asked about how Tua can rebound from it and he says it's a matter of approach again.

-- Tua made highlights with his scramble when he trucked CB Michael Carter II, but Flores dodges the question of whether he feels Tua was trying to send some sort of message with that play.

-- The game-winning touchdown pass to DeVante Parker came off an audible, which happens throughout the game where there are advantageous matchups to exploit, and this definitely was one of those instances with Parker easily beating cornerback Bryce Hall to the inside. So kudos to Tua there for seeing that favorable matchup.

-- Flores is asked again about the Tua "truck run" and whether he'd prefer seeing Tua slide in that situation, and he says he prefers that he did slide and keep himself out of harm's way. Flores adds he's not the one who's out there.

-- How much work to give players coming off COVID is a case-by-case situation, Flores says, pointing to Myles Gaskin as somebody who was able to come back full blast. Flores emphasizes that the safety of the players is the top priority and it's more a question for the trainers and medical staff.

-- Flores is asked whether he'll be paying attention to any of the other NFL games this weekend, but — not surprisingly — Flores says he's looking focused on the upcoming practice. Flores says he wants to put all his energy on the Saints and not on anything else.