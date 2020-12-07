Flores With Major Praise for Howard

Brian Flores doesn't often talk glowingly about his players, instead focusing on the improvement they have to make and how everybody contributes to everybody else's success.

With that context in mind, what the Miami Dolphins head coach said about cornerback Xavien Howard on Monday really stood out.

“X is very, very talented," Flores said. "He's one of the best corners I've been around. And he’s improving. And he works at it on a daily basis. He’s got a lot of confidence and we have a lot of confidence in him. And hopefully that continues. The way he works and how important the game is to him, I don’t see why it wouldn't. Look, he's a key piece to this team.”

The comments came one day after Howard collected his NFL-best eighth interception in the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals — before he was ejected for his part in an altercation with wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

With four games left in the 2020 season, Howard already has matched the second-highest single-season interception total in Dolphins history and has a chance to match or break the team record of 10 set in 1967 by Dick Westmoreland.

The last Dolphins players with eight picks in a season were Terrell Buckley and Sam Madison, who both did in 1998. Others before that were Willie West, Jake Scott and Dick Anderson (three times).

Howard appears well on his way to making his second Pro Bowl in three seasons after first being selected in 2018 when he had seven interceptions.

Howard also figures to get at least some consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, though the front-runners appear to be Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

“Best cornerback in the league, you know what I’m saying?" Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson said after the game Sunday. "Hands down. He gets one every week. I have never witnessed nothing like that. I mean, I’ve played with good cornerbacks, don’t get me wrong. I played a great cornerback (Tre'Davious White) last year, but to see a guy get a pick almost every week, it’s incredible, man. It’s incredible, man, and I’m glad I’m witnessing being with the best corner in the league.”