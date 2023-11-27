McDaniel November 27 Media Session Highlights

The Miami Dolphins were back from their mini-bye Monday and head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The reason running back De'Von Achane didn't play against the Jets was multifaceted and included the opponent and McDaniel's confidence in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

-- Fellow rookie running back Chris Brooks is eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve, and McDaniel says he's pretty close to be ready for that windown, adding there are other factors involved.

-- McDaniel said the Dolphins will benefit from the extra days after playing the Jets on Friday because of all the injuries they're dealing with.

-- Terron Armstead is going to press McDaniel hard to play this week, but the coach reiterates it's a week-to-week situation.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. was the player who broke down the Dolphins before the Jets game and McDaniel talked about his character. "He exemplifies what I see this team as."

-- McDaniel is facing one of his former teams in the Washington Commanders next Sunday and says he's not sure how many people remain from his time there (2011-13) "Feels like decades ago that I was there relative to what the people looks like now." Talks about the team's passionate fan base.

-- Jaelan Phillips likely will have a surgeon and surgery date set within the next 24 hours.

-- Asked about Al Michaels' story about how he met his wife during his time as an assistant coach in the United Football League, McDaniel says him threatening to get the player released if he didn't let him dance with his future wife was "an over-the-top a joke." McDaniel says he feels like he got painted out to look like "something of a d-bag."

-- The transition to the final question deal with Kendall Lamm and his back issue, McDaniel calls him "an absolute warrior" and somebody who has become a big fixture in the locker room. McDaniel says he possibly could play against Washington on Sunday, but there will be obstacles to overcome.