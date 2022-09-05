Mike McDaniel September 5 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday..

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- The first question relates to the cornerback position and why the Dolphins chose to stick with the young players on the roster instead of adding a veteran from the outside, McDaniel said seeing them since the offseason was "the driving force for our move to make no move." So that's why it'll be Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou behind Xavien Howard and Nik Needham at the position.

-- With the running back group, McDaniel talks about an overlapping skill set and how they could become interchangeable, though he could ride the hot hand as well.

-- With the Patriots coming down to South Florida on Tuesday to try to acclimate to the South Florida heat, McDaniel talks about compounding variables and says it won't be the reason New England wins or loses, though maybe just one of many factors. Recalls one of his first years in Denver and playing the Raiders anthem a whole week to get used to it or. adjusting to time zones.

-- On the idea of facing Bill Belichick for his first NFL game, McDaniel points out the large discrepancy in win totals between the two. Calls Belichick arguably the best coach of all time and says he'd better be prepared.

-- The Celebration of Life for Jason Jenkins will take place Monday afternoon, and McDaniel explains, "It doesn't go away. Nor should it."

-- Asked to describe his play-calling philosophy, which we'll see in full form for the first time Sunday, McDaniel says the key is to not box himself and play to the team's strengths while adjusting to the defense.

-- Back to the issue of the Patriots coming to South Florida early, McDaniel says he doesn't recall having done during his time as an assistant coach. Says he understands why Belichick was doing it.