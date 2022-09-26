Skip to main content
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question regards Tua's health, and McDaniel says he's feeling sore and the team is just acquiring information. Says his ankle is a little sore too. Dolphins are trying to get information as fast as possible.

--  McDaniel says there are a lot of other people whose status also will need to be monitored.

-- As far as Tua's status for Thursday night, McDaniel says he doesn't want to assume anything. Says his crystal ball is broke right now.

-- Regarding the NFLPA investigation into the handling of the concussion protocol as it pertains to Tua's injury Sunday, McDaniel says there are certain things he's very sensitive to and one of those things is player health and he "doesn't mess around with that at all." Says Tua was annoyed that folks kept talking about a head injury when it was his back that was hurting.

-- To be clear, Tua is not in the concussion protocol.

-- McDaniel says Tua was not happy with the prospect of not leading his team in the second half, which as we all know did not happen. Says it didn't hurt with his teammates to play through pain in the second half.

-- McDaniel says it's "really cool how coachable he is," referring to Tua, who he says carried the end of the Baltimore game into a great week of practice last week. Adds he took a step forward in the right direction against Buffalo even though his stats weren't nearly as impressive. Mentions the TD throw to River Cracraft as probably his best pass of the season and his work pre-snap on the 45-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle.

-- Regarding how Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard made it through the game physically against Buffalo, McDaniel praises their gutting it out. Armstead was able to play every snap on offense for a third consecutive game despite his toe injury. Said both of them led by example how you would hope your captains would.

-- McDaniel points out the Dolphins are doing today the work they normally would do for a typical Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Says he looks at Thursday night games as a necessary evil. "It's a scramble but it's one that's fun and I know we all benefit from it."

