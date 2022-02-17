Dolphins Legend Madison Joining Coaching Staff

Sam Madison is coming home.

One of the best cornerbacks in Dolphins history, Madison is rejoining the team as a cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist, as confirmed by a league source.

Madison will replace 2021 cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, who had been expected to stay with the team but instead will be joining the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Madison spent the past three seasons as cornerbacks coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl title in his former home stadium in his first year when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

This was Madison's first official coaching experience, following a 13-year playing career that began when he was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in the 1997 draft.

Madison played eight seasons with the Dolphins and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time first-team All-Pro. His 31 interceptions rank third in team history, behind the 35 by Jake Scott and the 34 by Dick Anderson.

The four Pro Bowl selections are the most for any Dolphins cornerback, with Patrick Surtain, Brent Grimes and Xavien Howard having three each.

Madison ended his career with the New York Giants, with whom he won the Super Bowl in the 2007 season when the Giants ended New England's quest for a perfect season.

Back in Miami, Madison will be working with one of the strongest position groups on the roster. The group is led by Howard, and includes Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene, Javaris Davis, Trill Williams and Jamal Perry.

Coleman is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month; Needham and Perry are scheduled to become restricted free agents.

Madison becomes the second former Dolphins player hired by McDaniel, following wide receivers coach Wes Welker.

Madison and Welker were teammates in Miami in 2004 after Welker arrived two weeks into the regular season after being waived as a rookie by the San Diego Chargers.

Burks becomes the third defensive coach from last season to be replaced. Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander was not retained, and outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard left to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach: Mike McDaniel

Offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman

QB coach/pass game coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Assistant QB coach: Chandler Henley

Running backs coach/associate head coach: Eric Studesville

Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker

Tight ends coach/assistant head coach: Jon Embree

Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum

Defensive line coach: Austin Clark

Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile

Outside linebackers coach: Tyrone McKenzie

Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison