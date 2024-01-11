Four Miami Dolphins players receive team honors for 2023 season

Tyreek Hill's record-breaking season led to him becoming the first Miami Dolphins player to win the team's Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award in consecutive seasons since 1997-98.

That's when fellow Dolphins receiver O.J. McDuffie did so.

Hill, whose 1,799 receiving yards broke his single-season team record of 1,710 set in 2022 and was the seventh-highest total in a season in NFL history, joins McDuffie, and quarterbacks Dan Marino and Bob Griese as the only Dolphins players to win the award in back-to-back years.

This award is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team and was renamed the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of the Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP.

Hill, who has spent the past month playing with a severe ankle sprain and is now nursing a quadriceps injury he suffered in Miami's 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, became the first Dolphins player ever to lead the league in receiving yards. His 119 receptions tied the franchise record he set in 2022 and his 13 touchdown receptions were tied for most in the NFL this season, and ranked third in team history.

The Dolphins also announced that fullback Alec Ingold, who happens to be one of the team's six Pro Bowl selections from this season, earned the Don Shula Leadership Award.

That honor is voted on by the players and given to the teammate who best exhibits leadership on and off the field. Ingold, who contributed 13 receptions for a career-high 119 yards (9.2 avg.), which is tied for the most receiving yards by any fullback in the league, is the first fullback to ever win the award. It was renamed the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame coach and was first awarded in 1989.

Jackson gets singled out

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Bradley Chubb earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Jackson is a first-time recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award, which is selected by the Dolphins’ athletic training staff and symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the first game of 2022 season. He rehabbed relentlessly to return in Week 12 as Miami’s starting right tackle. But in his first game back, he re-injured the same ankle, ending his season.

Jackson worked hard in the offseason and redefined his body, resembling more of an defensive end than an offensive tackle, and that evolution helped him start 16 of Miami’s 17 games this season.

Jackson has played more snaps than any other offensive lineman on Miami's top performing unit, which ironically has used 12 different starting combination of linemen, but still helped the Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense (401.3), something Miami hadn’t done since 1994. Miami was also tied for fourth best in sacks allowed (31), and was first in quarterback hits allowed (59). They also paved the way for the a rushing attack that finished sixth in rushing yards (135.8), and first in yards per carry (5.1).

Chubb recognized for community work

Since joining the Dolphins at the trade deadline in 2022, Chubb has regularly supported many initiatives to improve life for children in the South Florida community.

Since founding the Chubb Foundation with his brother, he focuses his efforts on activating human potential through youth mentorship, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and physical education.

Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Miami's 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 31, is a regular presence at Junior Dolphins events, participating in several youth clinics over the summer, and this season he partnered with South Florida Motorsports and the F1 in Schools program to support students from the SEEK Foundation’s STEM program at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens. That's why he was chosen as the winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award, which is an honor given out by the Dolphins' community relations staff.