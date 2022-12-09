Breaking Down the Final Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Injury Report

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead is trending in the right direction based on the Miami Dolphins' final injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

After practicing, albeit on a limited basis, each of the past two days, Armstead was listed as questionable on the final injury report — an upgrade over last week when they was listed as doubtful before being inactive for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The only player listed as doubtful for the Dolphins this week was wide receiver River Cracraft, who sustained a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Along with Armstead, QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and DT Justin Zimmer (back) also were listed as questionable.

Bridgewater has missed the past three games with his knee issue, and if he can't yet come back rookie Skylar Thompson would serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup again.

Speaking of Tua, he was among nine players who showed up on the injury report this week to not get a game status designation, indicating they're ready to go.

That also includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was back at practice Friday after sitting out Thursday because of an illness.

Tua was listed as a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Thursday.

Cracraft was the only player who missed practice, and we'd expect the Dolphins to simply use four wide receivers against the Chargers.

The four players listed as questionable were limited in practice Friday, as was DT Raekwon Davis, though Davis also didn't get a game status designation.

If Smythe somehow ends up unable to play, then logic says that Hunter Long would be back in the lineup for the first time since the Week 9 victory at Chicago.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

On the L.A. side, the big news on the final injury report is the return of wide receiver Mike Williams but more injury problems on defense.

Star safety Derwin James (quadricep), starting slot cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and starting defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) were among five players who didn't practice Friday and among the four listed as doubtful for the game Sunday.

The Chargers, of course, have been without star defensive end Joey Bosa since September as he remains on IR with a groin injury.

Williams was a full participant in practice the past two days and was taken off the injury report, so he'll resume his place in the starting lineup opposite Keenan Allen.

Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III was the other player listed as doubtful because of a knee injury that caused him to miss the Chargers' Week 13 game against Las Vegas.

The Chargers will have veteran center Corey Linsley back in the lineup after he missed the Las Vegas game with a concussion.

Finally, tight end Richard Rodgers didn't practice Friday because of a knee injury and he was listed as questionable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.