Dolphins Pull Off Another Major Trade

The Miami Dolphins' blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers was just the beginning, as it turns out.

News of the big trade with the 49ers had barely begun circulating before came news of another big trade, this one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After moving down in the first round from third to 12th, the Dolphins moved back up to sixth overall in the trade with Philadelphia.

The deal has the Dolphins giving up a 2022 first-round pick and a fourth-round selection (123rd overall) and will get a fifth-round choice (156th overall) to move up the six spots.

The deal with the 49ers gave the Dolphins first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with a 2022 third-round pick.

The 2022 first-round pick that will be going to the Eagles is the one the originally belonged to the Dolphins, not the one they got from the 49ers.

So after the two deals, it boils down to this for the Dolphins: They moved down from third to sixth in the first round of the 2021 draft and gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round selection, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round selection.

As a point of comparison, the Indianapolis Colts moved down from third to sixth in 2018 after trading with the New York Jets (who wanted Sam Darnold) and got three second-round picks in return.

Given the chances (if not likelihood) that four quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — will be among the top five picks, the Dolphins almost will have their choice of any of the non-quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft.