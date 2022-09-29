Skip to main content

Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game

The Miami Dolphins made official the signing of WR River Cracraft to their active roster

The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster.

This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.

It's the third consecutive elevation for Coleman, meaning he now finds himself in the same situation as Cracraft before Thursday in that he has used up his three practice squad elevations and only will be able to play in another regular season game for the Dolphins this season if they sign him to the active roster.

Coleman once again was brought up from the practice squad to serve as the eighth offensive linemen because the team has had seven on the 53-man roster since tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve before the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As was the case the past two weeks, the fact that Coleman was the only offensive lineman elevated strongly suggests that Terron Armstead again will be a go for the starting lineup despite continuing to deal with a toe injury.

As for Cracraft, he's taken that roster opening that was created when the team placed tackle Jackson on injured reserve

In the first three games, Cracraft has been the choice as fifth wide receiver ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, a decision we explored in a recent story.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Xavien Howard
News

Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Predictions Roundup

By Alain Poupart
Jaylen Waddle
News

The Five Biggest Storylines for the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

By Alain Poupart
USATSI_19115252_168390362_lowres
News

Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, No. 3 Option in Passing Game, Wilkins, and More

By Alain Poupart
Xavien Howard
News

Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

By Alain Poupart
Joe Burrow
News

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

By Alain Poupart
Melvin Ingram
News

Ingram Wins AFC September Award

By Alain Poupart
USATSI_19115252_168390362_lowres
News

Tua Expected to Play Against Bengals

By Alain Poupart
River Cracraft
News

Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Cracraft to 53, Checking the Odds, and More

By Alain Poupart