Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game

The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster.

This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.

It's the third consecutive elevation for Coleman, meaning he now finds himself in the same situation as Cracraft before Thursday in that he has used up his three practice squad elevations and only will be able to play in another regular season game for the Dolphins this season if they sign him to the active roster.

Coleman once again was brought up from the practice squad to serve as the eighth offensive linemen because the team has had seven on the 53-man roster since tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve before the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As was the case the past two weeks, the fact that Coleman was the only offensive lineman elevated strongly suggests that Terron Armstead again will be a go for the starting lineup despite continuing to deal with a toe injury.

As for Cracraft, he's taken that roster opening that was created when the team placed tackle Jackson on injured reserve

In the first three games, Cracraft has been the choice as fifth wide receiver ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, a decision we explored in a recent story.