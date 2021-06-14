Dolphins Make More Moves on the Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins continue to add veterans with versatility to their offensive line, the latest being fifth-year guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

He joins the Dolphins after starting eight games for the New England Patriots in 2020 and then failing to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Eluemunor's first four starts came at right tackle in the first six weeks of the season and he started four games at left tackle late in the season after coming back from an ankle injury.

Eluemunor joined New England in 2019 in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he started three games at guard after being a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

He replaces Timon Parris, a former Washington Football Team practice squad player who signed a few weeks back but was waived Monday.

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins added former Chargers first-round pick D.J. Fluker, who like Eluemunor can play guard and tackle.

Here's a quick scouting report on Eluemunor from Mike D'Abate, editor of SI sister site Patriot Maven: "Jermaine Eluemunor will bring both versatility and experience to the Miami offensive line. In his two years with the Patriots, Eluemunor appeared in 22 games, earning eight starts. When healthy, he is able to provide adequate protection at both the guard and tackle positions, displaying solid footwork and instincts. After suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season, Eluemunor struggled for the remainder of the season. He finished 2020 giving up 18 quarterback pressures, including a team-high five sacks. However, prior to his injury, Eluemunor provided more-than-adequate work as the team’s starting right tackle."

Eluemunor is a native of Chalk Farm, England, who interestingly was quote before he entered the NFL as saying he developed an interest in American football after watching the first-ever regular season played overseas, which matched the Dolphins and New York Giants in 2007 when Eluemunor was 12.

“It’s funny, the way I got into it was this: I went home one night, I flipped on TV and I saw the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants playing,” Eluemunor’ told the SI MMQB in 2017. “Eli Manning — he must have been so young. That game was at Wembley. I loved the way they were hitting each other, the intensity, so I began Googling American football and got more into it.”

Eluemunor becomes the ninth former New England player on the Dolphins roster, along with QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, S Eric Rowe, DB Jason McCourty, CB Justin Coleman, LB Calvin Munson, CB Jamal Perry and LB Elandon Roberts.

Eluemunor will wear number 72 with the Dolphins.