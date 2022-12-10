Dolphins Move Looks Promising for Armstead

The Miami Dolphins made their customary practice squad elevation Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's what they didn't do that was significant.

The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain from the practice squad, 10 days after he was removed from the practice squad injured list.

But the Dolphins didn't make any moves with an offensive lineman, a strong indication that three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead will be ready to return to the starting lineup.

The Dolphins didn't elevate an O-lineman off the practice squad and did not activate Liam Eichenberg after he returned to practice this week for the first time since landing on injured reserve with a knee injury sustained in the Week 8 victory at Detroit.

The Dolphins have eight offensive linemen on the active roster, and they routinely have elevated one from the practice squad whenever there was a question about a player's status.

Armstead was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with the pectoral injury that kept him out of the Week 13 loss at San Francisco.

Along with Armstead, the offensive linemen on the active roster are Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Brandon Shell, Greg Little, Michael Deiter and newcomer Eric Fisher.

The Dolphins elevated two offensive linemen from the practice squad for the 49ers game last week, Kendall Lamm and James Empey.

SWAIN'S NFL RESUME

The move to elevate Swain comes with the expectation the Dolphins will be without fellow wide receiver River Cracraft, who was listed as doubtful in the final injury report with a calf injury.

The move would suggest that rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma will be inactive again, as he has been the entire season.

Swain, who played 33 games with nine starts for the Seattle Seahawks the previous two seasons, has return experience, so it's possible he could be used in that capacity against the Chargers on Sunday night.

THE DOLPHINS' 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

The Dolphins didn't make any practice squad elevations for the first time all season in their previous game against Houston, coming off their bye with minimal injury issues.

Here's their season-long practice squad elevation rundown:

Week 1 vs. New England — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 at Baltimore — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 at Cincinnati — T Larnel Coleman (3rd, later signed with Carolina Panthers)

Week 5 at N.Y. Jets — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 vs. Minnesota — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh — DL Ben Stille (later signed with Cleveland Browns), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 at Detroit — S Verone McKinley III (3rd, later signed to active roster), WR Braylon Sanders (1st)

Week 9 at Chicago — T Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — T Kion Smith (3rd)

Week 11 vs. Houston — None

Week 13 at San Francisco — T Kendall Lamm (1st), G James Empey (1st)

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — WR Freddie Swain (1st)

