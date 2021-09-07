Previewing the Dolphins-Patriots Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Dolphins figure to have their most success against New England by running the ball, based on SI recommendations

The start of the regular season means it's time for fantasy football again, and it's always interesting to take a look at the experts' recommendations to get a feel for the national viewpoint for how games might play out.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 1 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Miami Dolphins and their matchup with the New England Patriots.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start 'Em

Myles Gaskin: "Gaskin's value took a bit of a tumble in the preseason when Malcolm Brown started ahead of him, but I still fully expect him to be the main runner in Miami. He's a solid flex option in most leagues this week when the Dolphins head north to face the Patriots, who allowed an average of more than 24 fantasy points a game to opposing running backs at Gillette Stadium last season."

Our take: In retrospect, Brown starting ahead of Gaskin really was overplayed because Gaskin clearly is the No. 1 back on this team, even though there will be a lot of committee work. It's also important to note that it was Salvon Ahmed who had the big game when the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards against the Patriots last December.

More Starts

Mike Gesicki at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jonnu Smith vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Our take: Gesicki certainly might become a better fantasy option with Adam Shaheen not expected to play. As for Smith, he won't put up big numbers if Eric Rowe has anything to say about it.

Sit 'Em

Tua Tagovailoa: "I like Tagovailoa as a sleeper this season, but it’s tough to start him in a difficult Week 1 matchup against the Patriots. Their defense allowed just nine touchdown passes to enemy quarterbacks at home last season, and the position averaged the second-fewest fantasy points (13.1 PPG) overall at Gillette Stadium. I’d keep the left-handed thrower on the fantasy sidelines."

Our take: As opening tests go, this definitely isn't an easy one for Tua. Yes, the Patriots will be without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but their defense figures to be much improved with the return of Dont'a Hightower and the additions of Matt Judon and former Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and former Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Jaylen Waddle: "Waddle will no doubt have his share of big games in the NFL, but an opening week game against the Patriots is not all that favorable for a rookie. In fact, it’s tough to start either Waddle or DeVante Parker. The Patriots allowed an average of fewer than 150 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers last season, not to mention the eighth-fewest fantasy points (33.4 PG)."

Our take: The equalizing factor for Waddle in every situation he'll encounter is his ridiculous speed, which is why we wouldn't be so quick to count him, even against the Patriots.

Jason Sanders: "Sanders was one of the two top kickers in fantasy football last season, so he'll be tough to bench this week. However, he did struggle against the Patriots in 2020, scoring a combined five fantasy points in two games. New England also allowed fewer than seven points a game to kickers."

Our take: On one hand, you never should bench Sanders because he's that good, but logic says this should be a low-scoring matchup, so it's difficult to envision either kicker from putting up a lot of fantasy points.

More Sits

Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Our take: The best guess here is that the Dolphins will put Rowe on Smith, which means that someone will have to account for Henry. Maybe the Dolphins put Jerome Baker on him, maybe it's Jason McCourty. But the Dolphins shouldn't ignore Henry because he does have ability.