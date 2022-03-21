Assorted Dolphins Newcomer Nuggets

The eight players the Miami Dolphins have signed as unrestricted free agents shared their thoughts on joining their new team and other topics

After their initial flurry of unrestricted free agent signings from other teams, the Miami Dolphins officially introduced their eight newcomers to the South Florida on Monday.

So it was that Teddy Bridgewater, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield and Keion Crossed met with the media.

Here were the highlights from the two-hour Zoom media session:

WHERE WILLIAMS WILL LINE UP

Williams was the only offensive line the Dolphins signed in the opening week of free agency, and he brings position versatility even though he played only left guard during his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams, however, played some left tackle at the University of Texas before being a second-round pick in 2018 and he got some time at center for the Cowboys during preseason game, though shotgun snaps were an issue.

So, naturally, Williams was asked whether he's been told by the Dolphins where they plan on using him.

“I think as of now, it is still really open," Williams said. "After meeting the coaches and everything, they’ve seen my ability to play really any position. Obviously, most of my work in the league has been at guard and at that, it has been at left guard and I feel most comfortable at left guard. But also, they understand that I can probably play tackle, I can play center and so it’s really wherever I’m needed and wherever I’m placed is where I’m willing to work.”

TEAMMATES AGAIN

Edmonds and Sherfield have been reunited in Miami after being teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-20.

“Oh man, Chase is my guy," Sherfield said. "I’m not just saying this because he’s my guy, but Chase, he is a wide receiver-running back guy that can really run routes, really has great hands. (He has a) very, very high IQ of the game. Somebody who really takes his job serious day-in and day-out. Somebody that you can depend on and just somebody who really like I said, just loves the game. And like I said, he’s just very, very dependable. Very, very high IQ when it comes to learning plays and just scouting the defense and everything like that. He’s just not your typical running back. He’s not one-dimensional whatsoever. He can run routes out of the backfield really well, carries the ball really tough and I’ve noticed that. It’s amazing to be able to see him actually grow. We actually came in together in Arizona and just being able to see how far he’s come as far as route-running and doing all of those different things so. So Chase is, he’s a once-in-a-lifetime back in my opinion.”

For his part, Edmonds called Sherfield one of his best friends.

WHY MIAMI WAS THE RIGHT CHOICE

Edmonds was pretty up front when he was asked what made the Dolphins a good fit early in free agency, even though he didn't have a connection with any members of the coaching staff or any players (until Sherfield also signed).

“For me when I made my decision, I kind of had a list of things," Edmonds said. "I had a list of my priorities and I kind of already had an idea of which teams were interested in me, so I just laid out my priorities. I kind of laid out each team of did it fit those priorities, kind of where it stood at in terms of what I was looking for. Miami, I really liked Miami because (Mike) McDaniel – I really felt like McDaniel could utilize me in ways where it benefits me to my playing ability, so that was really a home run hitter for there. Obviously no state income tax helps a little bit. (laughter) And the location is cool. But really I just felt like Miami was building up something special. I think there were nine wins last year, if I’m not mistaken. Nine was the year before that?”

Actually, it was 10 wins in 2020, but the point was made nonetheless.

McDANIEL GETS LABEL OF GURU AND GENIUS

Another factor mentioned by the free agents for joining the Dolphins was the chance to play for head coach Mike McDaniel, who got some major compliments from both Trent Sherfield and Edmonds.

First, this was Edmonds talking about McDaniel: "I really believe that he’s a guru. I was told he was a guru from players that I trust and that he was a really good player coach as well. So I’m kind of putting my faith in him."

And then this from Sherfield: "Mike is a genius. The way that he’s able to break down just the defense and he’s able to put players in position to make plays, it’s honestly really amazing. With him – Kyle Shanahan also had a big part of that as well, too – that whole offensive staff over there in San Fran. They both did a great job. Mike being in charge of the run game and having the ability with the pass game and everything like that. Like I said, he’s a mastermind and I can’t wait to get into the offense."

CROSSING CROSSEN STREET

Crossen, a defensive back and special teams standout who came over from the Giants, discussed having a street named after him in his hometown of Garysburg, North Carolina (population 881 as of 2019).

“I was surprised," Crossen said. "I want to say about a year and a half ago, I was surprised with it. My hometown of Garysburg had a revealing. I was actually shocked then. That was a dream come true to have the street that you live on – and one of my parents still stays back in my hometown. My dad visits the street very often. It’s a dream come true. The town is accumulated of less than 1,000 people, I would say. There are still kids there that need to be motivated and need to be inspired. I’m glad that God put me in the position to be an inspiration.”

Crossen was rookie of the New England Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, playing every game that postseason on special teams. He joined the team as a seventh-round pick out of Western Carolina in the 2018 draft and his first position coach in the NFL was current Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

RUNNING BACKS ON THE MEND

Finally, we end with some positive reports from both Mostert and Ingold in terms of where they stand in their recovery from season-ending knee injuries they sustained last year with the 49ers and Raiders, respectively.

Mostert: “I’m way ahead of schedule on my rehab. I’ve been training hard, I’ve been getting back in the rehab phases. I went to go see my doctor a week before I signed that Wednesday, Dr. Cooper out in Dallas. In the six years that he’s done this surgery, I am by far the fastest-healing patient that he’s ever experienced."

Ingold: “Yeah, the knee is doing great. I got into town on Thursday, met the trainers and everything, met the whole staff, met the coaches, and Friday was the first day of rehab out here. I’m super excited to get to work with these trainers. We’re on the same page. No setbacks so far – knock on wood there and we’re just going to keep rolling. I like working with the staff out here already. I’ve been in a couple days now and I don’t mind this Miami weather either.”

The hope is that each player will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.