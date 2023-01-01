Dolphins Now Need Help to Make Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins will be fans of the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the regular season

The Miami Dolphins' slide continued against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and no they longer control their fate when it comes to making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Dolphins' path to the playoffs is very simple after their 23-21 loss at Gillette Stadium on New Year's Day: Miami MUST defeat the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 and the New England Patriots MUST lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The New York Jets game at Seattle in the late Sunday afternoon window in Week 17 no longer is consequential to the Dolphins' playoff hopes.

The loss against the Patriots also means that if the Dolphins do make the playoffs, they will be the seventh seed in the AFC regardless of any other result before the end of the regular season.

DOLPHINS POTENTIAL PLAYOFF OPPONENT

As the seventh seed, the Dolphins will face the second seed, which will be either Buffalo, Kansas City or Cincinnati.

The Bills entered Week 17 as the top seed with a 12-3 record, followed by Kansas City also at 12-3 and Cincinnati at 11-4.

The Monday night game with Buffalo at Cincinnati will go a long way toward determining the playoff seeding.

Buffalo will earn the top seed with victories at Cincinnati and against New England, in which case the No. 2 seed likely would be Kansas City, which defeated Denver on Sunday and will face the Las Vegas Raiders (with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback) in the season finale.

If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo on Monday night, it would pave the way — barring a Raiders upset in Week 18 — for Kansas City to earn the top seed and the Bengals would get the second seed by defeating the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18 or with Buffalo losing at home against New England.

At this point, though, the Dolphins aren't going to be picky about who they face if they can get themselves into the playoffs.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.