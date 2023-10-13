Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Claypool, Carolina Corners, and More

Who might have been the choice had the team not forfeited its 2023 first-round pick? Is Vic Fangio slowly unpacking his defensive wrinkles? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the pre-Carolina game All Dolphins mailbag:

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

Just a hypothetical -- If we hadn't lost our 1st round pick trying to get the genius Sean Payton, what player do you think the Dolphins would have/should have gone after, given their original 1st round draft position and 20/20 hindsight.

Hey Rob, I love that question. The pick the Dolphins forfeited ended up being the 21st overall pick, and speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers ended up going 22nd to Baltimore. Would he have been too tempting to pass up to add EVEN MORE speed to the offense? Or maybe the Dolphins might have gone with CB Deonte Banks, TE Dalton Kincaid or DT Mazi Smith. So one of those four guys would have been my guess, but I’m not sure I can pinpoint it further.

From lookingglasself (@DanielDio_13):

Should Mike White start in place of Tua?

Daniel, I have no idea if this is a serious question, a stupid question or a smart-ass question. But the answer is no, duh, in any of the potential scenarios.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

If Hunt can’t go, who would replace him; how good are Carolina’s DBs; can we run the ball on Carolina?

Hey Jorge, it looks like Hunt will be able to go, but if he can’t, then I’d expect Lester Cotton to start in his place with Robert Jones an outside possible. The Panthers cornerbacks are adequate, but it hasn’t helped them that their best player at that position, by far, is on injured reserve — that’s Jaycee Horn. Yes, the Dolphins should be able to run on Carolina, which is 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (140.8) and 28th per attempt (4.86).

From Todd (via email):

Hi Alain, just wanted to know if you think there are any in-season extensions that could be given out? I’m thinking about guys like Hunt, AVG, Williams or even Jackson? Would it be wise of Grier to look at getting some guys locked up before they start getting too expensive? Also wanted to toss the name ‘The Fast and Luxurious’ for the nickname, now that Legion of Vroom has been cut.

Hey Todd, the problem the Dolphins have is they currently have only $2.3 million of cap space and they’re also already way over the cap for 2024, meaning they’re going to have to do some moves and restructurings. So GM Chris Grier and capologist Brandon Shore have a lot of work to do and it’s not as simple as just extending every deserving player. Tough decisions will have to be made.

From edge (@thedge34):

Any chance Fangio has deliberately slow rolled different components of his defense each week expecting struggles for his players to learn but necessary as building blocks towards the final defensive plan?

Hey edge, love your music, by the way! All U2 humor aside, it’s entirely possible he’s adding new wrinkles progressively with the idea of the defense peaking late in the season.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

During the Marino era, the Fins defense was often below average. This was sometimes blamed on the propensity for the offense to have fast possessions. Do you think the current quick offense is putting the defense in a similar position?

Hey Mark, no player or coach ever will complain about the offense scoring too fast — unless it’s three one-play drives in a row. What can hurt a defense is a run of three-and-outs, and that certainly hasn’t been an issue so far for the Dolphins. So it’s a non-factor for me.

From Keith Strini (@keith_strini):

Why not take a flier on Rashaan Evans? Cost you no draft capital, great athletic upside, still young and fits the rangy, tackling, coverage LB in Fangio’s mold.

Hey Keith, your idea had merit, but I think that ship has sailed. Evans signed with the Cowboys practice squad in light of the Leighton Vander Esch injury and it’s a matter of time before they promote him to their active roster.

From Eric Gafford (@gtgeric):

I vote for Smack, Crackle Pop!

Thanks for the submission, Eric. And now I’m going to go have a bowl of Rice Krispies.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

O-line sounds a little iffy for Sunday. How's that affect the run game & if Tua gets beat on a lot, does McDaniel save him from himself no matter the score?

Hey Dave, the first goal is to win the game regardless and I think I’d have confidence in Mike McDaniel to scheme things to make sure that Tua is not put in harm’s way. But, no, Tua will not be kept out unless the score gets out of hand.

From Jimmy B (via email):

Hey Alain! I just read a column from Matthew Berry and he said that the Dolphins were looking into moving Chase Claypool to the TE position. Heard anything on that? And would it make any sense to you? Thanks!

Hey Jimmy, Mike McDaniel, Frank Smith and Jon Embree all were asked that very question this week and they all talked about versatility, so, sure, Claypool eventually could end getting some snaps at tight end. But he’s a wide receiver by trade and a unique one at that, so I’m going to suggest that’s where he gets his snaps.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.