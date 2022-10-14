Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Francis Hogue (@FHOGUE):

Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?

Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.

From Jake McVay (@JameMc945):

Morning Alain, is this the week Ogbah & Phillips finally show up big with pressures?

Hey Jake, wish I could tell you definitively that it’s going to happen this week and it actually just might need to happen this week for the Dolphins defense to slow down the Minnesota offense, but at this point I’d take just one of the two getting going. I asked Josh Boyer this week specifically what’s going on with Ogbah, who has been barely visible the past two games, and he talked of putting Ogbah in better situations and having a different approach to attack the Vikings. So let’s stay optimistic and say that at least one of those guys has a big game Sunday.

From mikethewreck (@mgcroteau):

What do the Dolphins have to do to maximize Skylar and protect him from unforced errors?

Hey Mike, protecting against errors is on Skylar himself, to be honest. But I would tell you that I didn’t see a lot of glaring errors in his appearance against the Jets, which was a tough spot given the circumstances. If you look at the interception he threw, for example, his arm was hit as he was releasing his pass for River Cracraft and that caused the ball to float. So that wasn’t on him. I think Thompson will be just fine with a full week prepping as the starter.

From Lee Michael Morrison (@Vigilfox):

Here's a question for you, sir. Why haven't you gotten a custom Expos hat in Dolphins colors yet?! That would be absolutely boss level, repping the Expos and Fins at the same time!

Hey Lee, it’s an interesting suggestion, but I have to say I’m partial to my navy blue Expos hat because it represents my hometown team at its best. I also have the original pinwheel Expos hat, but the blue has become my signature at this point and I can’t really see myself changing, though I would consider occasionally wearing an aqua Expos hat if ever I saw one online or somebody sent me one.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Will we see more from the Miami TEs, including Hunter Long, this week? 2 TE sets will be key in helping the run game get going to help the young QB from having to do too much.

Hey Chris, I’d say the run game got going pretty good last week when Raheem Mostert rushed for 113 yards against the Jets. Of course, he’s dealing with a knee injury now and might be hard-pressed to duplicate that kind of performance. And then there’s Durham Smythe who’s dealing with a hamstring injury, so I’m not sure about the idea of more two-tight-end sets. If anything, I could see more of an emphasis on the passing game this week, particularly because Thompson should be more comfortable running the offense after a full wheel of practice.

From Mike Small (@realmikesmall):

If X plays, would you expect him on Thielen and double Jefferson? If he doesn’t, what would you expect? Thanks Alain!

Hey Mike, first off, we got the good news late Friday afternoon that X will play against Minnesota, so that answers that question. As for how they’ll use him, it will depend to some degree on how close to 100 percent he is. If he’s right physically, I see no reason not to have X on Justin Jefferson for a good portion of the game.

From Jeffrey Herring (@Jeff_Herring_):

With Austin Jackson potentially coming back this week (or next), does he take back his starting spot or does that belong to Greg Little now?

Hey Jeffrey, had you asked me that question after Week 2 or even Week 3, I might have said that Jackson possibly could have to wait, but Little’s play has slipped the past couple of games and I think Jackson will be back as the starting right tackle whenever he comes off IR.

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain how good is the Vikings team? They have a very good RB and excellent WRs. How good is the defense? Will the Dolphins be able to score points on them to make the game competitive and possibly an upset?

Hey Jorge, even though the Vikings are 4-1, it’s not like they’re a juggernaut that the Dolphins can’t beat. In fact, if Miami wins Sunday, I wouldn’t even call it an upset. Minnesota’s defense gave up 22 points to the Bears, which might be all you need to know about its quality, even though the Vikings have a stud pass rusher in Danielle Hunter and a very good safety in Harrison Smith.

From Matthew Childress (@footballphinfan):

Will Miami dress Sinnett Sunday in light of potential QBs going out with “concussion” protocols? Seems keeping 3 QB options active has suddenly become necessary.

Hey Matthew, Mike McDaniel said twice during the week that Reid Sinnett will be elevated from the practice squad if Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t get out of the concussion protocol in time for the game. I think I might suggest that it wouldn’t surprise me if Sinnett wound up active against the Vikings even if Bridgewater is cleared to be the backup.