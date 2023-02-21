The 2023 NFL draft is quickly approaching.

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick (would have been 21st overall) due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, but they do have the 51st overall pick, two third-round picks (77 and 85) and two Day 3 picks (198 and 241).

Miami is hoping those picks can help them build on a roster that reached the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2016.

This article series is intended to be an introduction to these players so fans are familiar with a number of options and why they make sense for the Dolphins.

We’ll dive into some simple biographical information, the pros and cons of their game and how they fit into Miami’s scheme or depth chart.

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA TIGHT END DARNELL WASHINGTON

Basic Background

Career Stats: 45 catches, 774 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 17.2 yards per catch

Washington is one of the more unique players in the 2023 NFL draft. He stands at a towering 6 feet 7 and weighs 270 pounds, and his play at Georgia has earned him top-50 talk.

He started in 24 of 33 games played with the Bulldogs during the past three seasons, helping the team win two straight national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Washington has an impressive recruiting background. He was a five-star prospect, ranked as the 23rd overall prospect nationally, the No. 1 athlete nationally, and the top prospect in Nevada.

He was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing for Desert Pines’ basketball team. Washington averaged 12 points per game and 11 rebounds per game as a junior.

Pros of Washington’s Game

Obviously, Washington’s size stands out when watching his film. It gives him a major advantage as both a run blocker and pass blocker. He’s capable of creating movement against defensive ends and blocking smaller second-level defenders to the ground.

His size also gives him an impressive catch radius, allowing him to make catches outside his frame with ease. Washington is also surprisingly smooth for someone of his massive size. He’s a potent receiving threat on vertical concepts and deep crossing routes.

Georgia used Washington as an extra offensive lineman a lot, and he proved it was something he could do while still contributing to the passing game.

Cons of Washington’s Game

While Washington’s height gives him some advantages, it does limit him too. He’s not an explosive player, so he does struggle to separate from man coverage sometimes.

He’s never going to be a route-running star, and he’s never going to break a defender's ankles with the ball in his hands. Instead, he’ll have to rely on his power to break tackles in the open field.

Washington’s size is mostly an advantage when blocking, but it does cause some problems with leverage. It’s difficult for him to get lower than his opponent, which can lead to some blown blocks.

HOW DARNELL WASHINGTON FITS THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

If fans paid attention to head coach Mike McDaniel and tight end coach Jon Embree’s press conferences last season, they’d know the team is dying for a tight end with more blocking chops.

Washington is the best blocking tight end this draft class has to offer. Additionally, there figures to be an open spot on the depth chart with Mike Gesicki likely leaving in free agency this offseason.

Not only does Washington fill a position of need, he also fits into Miami’s passing game well. The Dolphins love to run crossing routes off play action, which is something Washington thrived at with the Bulldogs.

He’s also a great player to use on short curl routes against zone coverage. His big body and strong hands allow him to make contested catches in the middle of the field with little issue.

Washington’s blocking ability could help unlock a whole new side of Miami’s running game. He’s not quite George Kittle when it comes to receiving, but Washington is pretty close when it comes to blocking.

Odds Washington Makes it to 51

Projecting these things is tough, especially outside the first round, but there’s a decent enough chance Washington makes it to Miami’s first selection.

For starters, tight end isn’t typically valued in the first round, meaning many players will get pushed to Day 2. Also, Washington is a unique player who won’t fit every team’s idea of what an NFL tight end should look like.

More traditional tight ends like Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid already have started appearing before Washington in many mainstream mock drafts.

If Miami believes Washington is going to be selected earlier on Day 2, there’s a fair argument he’d be worth moving up for. The Dolphins need to prioritize players who will contribute right away, and Washington’s blocking should allow him to do that.

Thanks for reading.