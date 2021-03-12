Dolphins Potential FA Target: C David Andrews

The Miami Dolphins could be looking for a new starting center in free agency and David Andrews of the New England could fit the bill

The Dolphins used free agency last offseason to find a starting center when they signed Ted Karras away from the New England Patriots and they could be in the market for another new center this year with Karras set to become a free agent March 17.

One possible replacement for Karras actually could be his former New England teammate David Andrews.

We break down Andrews as a potential free agent option for the Dolphins.

CAREER OVERVIEW

Andrews spent the past six seasons with the New England Patriots, although he sat out the entire 2019 season after being sidelined with blood clot issues. Andrews returned to start all 12 games he played in 2020, giving him 69 starts in 72 games with New England, which he joined as a rookie free agent out of the Georgia in 2015.

MARKET VALUE AND PROJECTED CONTRACT

3 years/$21.3 million, $7.1 million annually, per spotrac.com.

NFL DRAFT BIBLE ANALYSIS

Andrews has served as a staple for the Patriots offensive line the last few seasons. The once-undrafted center turned himself into a four-time offensive co-captain for the team. Andrews wins with impressive athleticism for the center position, displaying quick feet to redirect on a lateral plane to reach defenders. He is very nimble in the open field when working as a puller and working to the second level. Excellent drive blocker in the run game who plays with a strong base that prevents defenders from creating push. He has an incredible knack for replacing his hands in pass protection, showing great hand usage when engaged in hand fights with pass rushers. Andrews displays an unstable and inconsistent anchor in pass protection, allowing defenders to uproot his feet on initial contact. Andrews is a starting-caliber center who will command a great deal of attention due to his ability and still being under the age of 30.

POTENTIAL FIT WITH THE DOLPHINS

Andrews was the starter ahead of Karras when both were teammates in New England and it was Andrews' absence in 2019 that allowed Karras to start for the first time in his career, which led to his contract with the Dolphins. Andrews is ranked by Pro Football Focus as the second-best center in free agent behind only Corey Linsley, and would represent an upgrade over Karras. Andrews was ranked 14th among centers in 2020 by PFF, while Karras was ranked 17th. So the difference in ability isn't that large, and the same goes for their 2020 salary (Andrews made $3.4 million, while Karras made $3 million). This just might be a case where the Dolphins will make a pitch to Andrews to join the list of former New England players coming to Miami while at the same time being happy to go back to Karras if that falls through and Karras doesn't land a deal somewhere else.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 as an editor for Dolphin Digest, write for miamidolphins.com and now publisher of SI All Dolphins. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

RELATED READING:

-- Dolphins Potential FA Target: Kenny Golladay

-- Dolphins Potential FA Target: T.Y. Hilton

-- Dolphins Potential FA Target: JuJu Smith-Schuster