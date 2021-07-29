Dolphins Camp Day 3: Practice Observations

Highlights and anecdotes from the Miami Dolphins practice

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the second practice (day 3) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- Along with the four players on PUP, wide receiver Will Fuller V missed practice with what head coach Brian Flores said was a morning issue.

-- The four PUP players are DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts and D.J. Fluker. Rookie tackle Larnel Coleman remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- Cornerback Xavien Howard jogged inside the practice facility immediately after the team completed its warmups. Howard returned after a long time and watched practice from the sideline without having his helmet.

-- The early portion of team drills was focus on the running game.

-- Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene and Jakeem Grant took turns fielding kickoffs, as the Dolphins devoted a lot of time to special teams in this practice.

-- Tua Tagovailoa looked deep to Albert Wilson in a 7-of-7 after connecting with him on a bomb Wednesday, but this one was batted away by cornerback Byron Jones, who then did push-ups for failing to come down with the interception.

-- Nik Needham had a nice breakup of a Jacoby Brissett pass intended for Isaiah Ford, who is now wearing number 20.

-- Third quarterback Reid Sinnett had a nice completion deep down the middle to Kirk Merritt.

-- Nice pass breakup by safety Brandon Jones against Brissett.

-- Michael Deiter had an errant shotgun snap that forced Tagovailoa to jump to get the ball, and Jaylen Waddle then dropped a perfectly thrown pass downfield.

-- Solomon Kindley and Mike Gesicki each committed a false start in a team drill.

-- Brissett had a couple of nice completions to Lynn Bowden Jr. in team drills.

-- Brissett had the highlight play of practice with a deep completion down the middle of the field to Ford.

-- Raekwon Davis would have had a sack of Tua had this been a game situation.

-- In goal-line drills, Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes to Myles Gaskin, Mack Hollins and Waddle. Hollins punctuated his touchdown with a windmill dunk over the crossbar.

-- Ford later made a nice sliding catch on a Brissett pass thrown behind him.

-- Waddle had another drop of a catchable pass.

-- Tua had a long completion down the right sideline -- and again it was Wilson on the receiving end.