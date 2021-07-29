Dolphins Camp Day 3: Practice Observations
Highlights, lowlights and observations for the second practice (day 3) of Miami Dolphins training camp:
-- Along with the four players on PUP, wide receiver Will Fuller V missed practice with what head coach Brian Flores said was a morning issue.
-- The four PUP players are DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts and D.J. Fluker. Rookie tackle Larnel Coleman remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
-- Cornerback Xavien Howard jogged inside the practice facility immediately after the team completed its warmups. Howard returned after a long time and watched practice from the sideline without having his helmet.
-- The early portion of team drills was focus on the running game.
-- Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene and Jakeem Grant took turns fielding kickoffs, as the Dolphins devoted a lot of time to special teams in this practice.
-- Tua Tagovailoa looked deep to Albert Wilson in a 7-of-7 after connecting with him on a bomb Wednesday, but this one was batted away by cornerback Byron Jones, who then did push-ups for failing to come down with the interception.
-- Nik Needham had a nice breakup of a Jacoby Brissett pass intended for Isaiah Ford, who is now wearing number 20.
-- Third quarterback Reid Sinnett had a nice completion deep down the middle to Kirk Merritt.
-- Nice pass breakup by safety Brandon Jones against Brissett.
-- Michael Deiter had an errant shotgun snap that forced Tagovailoa to jump to get the ball, and Jaylen Waddle then dropped a perfectly thrown pass downfield.
-- Solomon Kindley and Mike Gesicki each committed a false start in a team drill.
-- Brissett had a couple of nice completions to Lynn Bowden Jr. in team drills.
-- Brissett had the highlight play of practice with a deep completion down the middle of the field to Ford.
-- Raekwon Davis would have had a sack of Tua had this been a game situation.
-- In goal-line drills, Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes to Myles Gaskin, Mack Hollins and Waddle. Hollins punctuated his touchdown with a windmill dunk over the crossbar.
-- Ford later made a nice sliding catch on a Brissett pass thrown behind him.
-- Waddle had another drop of a catchable pass.
-- Tua had a long completion down the right sideline -- and again it was Wilson on the receiving end.