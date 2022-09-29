Tua Expected to Play Against Bengals

It looks like the Miami Dolphins indeed will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that all indications are that Tagovailoa will be able to play — barring a setback, of course.

Tagovailoa sustained back and ankle injuries during the Dolphins' 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and missed the final three plays of the first half.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier in the week he had hoped to make a final decision on Tagovailoa's status for the game Wednesday while being willing to push it to game day if necessary.

Tagovailoa's availability won't become official until the list of inactive players for the Dolphins and Bengals is announced around 6:45 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff.

TUA OFF TO A GREAT START

In his third year in the NFL, Tagovailoa is off to a tremendous start.

While helping the Dolphins to a 3-0 start, Tagovailoa has completed 72 of 101 passes for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating of 117.8. He's second in the NFL in passing yards (behind Josh Allen), in passer rating (behind Lamar Jackson) and in average gain (behind Jalen Hurts), and ranks in the top four in completion percentage, touchdown passes.

In discussing his health Tuesday, Tagovailoa said the back was a bigger concern than the ankle but that he was planning on playing.

Tagovailoa hit his head on the surface at Hard Rock Stadium after being pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano following a completion to Jaylen Waddle, prompting concerns about a potential concussion and an NFLPA investigation into whether the proper protocols were followed.

The Dolphins said Monday that Tua was not in the concussion protocol, Tua said the next day his head was fine, and an NFL official said Wednesday that every indication was that the protocol was followed.

In the event of a setback, veteran Teddy Bridgewater would start against the Bengals. He was 0-for-2 with a sack in his three snaps against Buffalo on Sunday.