Tua Leading Pro Bowl Games Fan Voting

Combine Tua Tagovailoa's strong performance this season with the strong fan support he enjoys, and the result is a strong showing in the Pro Bowl fan voting.

Tagovailoa actually has the strongest showing in the latest results unveiled for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, as he leads all NFL players with 138,390.

Teammate Tyreek Hill also is in the top five, coming in at number 4 with 132,100 votes — Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce round out the top five.

Tagovailoa leads the NFL in several passing categories — including passer rating, completion percentage and average gain — as part of a breakout season that's got him on track for his first Pro Bowl invitation.

Tua was third among AFC quarterbacks behind Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen in the first round of results that were unveiled.

Counting Tagovailoa and Hill, the Dolphins had four players who lead the AFC in the updated fan voting at their position, the other two being fullback Alec Ingold and tackle Terron Armstead.

As a team, the Dolphins rank third in total votes received behind only the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

PRO BOWL VOTING DETAILS

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster and those who do so via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, Dec. 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter during the final two weeks (Dec. 1-15) of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 16.

NEW PRO BOWL FORMAT

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights flag football.

Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ticket-holders will be able to witness seven-on-seven flag football games between the league's best players, Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. The events will be televised from 3-6 p.m.ET on ESPN and ABC.

Cornerback Xavien Howard is the only Dolphins player selected to the Pro Bowl since 2018 — he was elected in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

