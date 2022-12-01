How Tua's "Savant" Skills Could Come in Handy vs. 49ers

No one should have been surprised that Mike McDaniel being mic'ed up for the Miami Dolphins Week 12 game against the Houston Texans would produce some gems.

And among the many memorables line from the quick-witted Dolphins head coach involved Tua Tagovailoa after he walked away from his quarterback and said into his headset: "He's a (fricking) savant."

Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell was asked Thursday about what might make Tua a savant.

"Well, there's just things, just some of the innate ability that Tua has," Bevell said. "All quarterbacks have different skill sets and one of Tua's best skill set is is his ability to see and his field of vision. His field of vision is is pretty large and the players that he can see and diagnose their movements in really quick short periods of time I think is something that you would relate that savant-ism or whatever that is because he does it so well so fast. And it's really impressive what he does."



This skill that Tua possesses, along with the more obvious traits of quick decision-making and accuracy, could come in very handy against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, particularly if three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has to sit out the game because of his pectoral injury — which probably is morel likely than not at this time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE DOLPHINS PASS PROTECTION CONCERNS

The Dolphins pass protection has been very leaky when Armstead has been forced to miss game action, as evidenced by the fact they've allowed 13 sacks in the three games he played less than one half because of injuries compared to 10 sacks in the eight games when he's played the whole game or most of it.

Even if Armstead plays, the Dolphins will have their hands full with a San Francisco pass rush that's averaging three sacks per game.

Bevell is hoping the Dolphins can combat it, in part, with the timing of their passing game, which is something else that relies on Tua's quick processing ability.

"I mean, that's the beauty of the timing," Bevell said. "You let the timing take care of that. So it's all built in for the number of steps he's going to take, the number of hitches that he's going to take. And if you're accounting for that, whether we have the tackles or not, if you're able to throw on time, then you're you're kind of making the rush moot. It's a moot point.

"And that doesn't mean that we're not going to handle things and do things to make sure that we're taking care of the edges. I mean, you're playing one of the best elite rushers in the league (Nick Bosa), so you don't just turn a blind eye to that. But the timing is something that is very critical that enables you to still play at a high level."

TUA SHOWS PROGRESS IN ACCEPTING LOST PLAYS

Another key for Tua and the Dolphins against the 49ers will be the ability to recognize and accept when a pass play won't succeed and act accordingly.

It's exactly what Tua in the second quarter against Houston on a third-and-10 when he was flushed out of the pocket and eventually threw the ball out of bounds. The Dolphins punted and two plays later Andrew Van Ginkel had his interception to set up a touchdown.

"Those are some of your favorite plays," Bevell said of Tua's decisionon that play. "They're plays, like it goes down on the sheet as an incompletion, but those are some of the most impressive plays and we've had a few. We had a few that went the other way where he decided to throw it down. I think of the one in the Ravens game earlier in the year. But there's quick decisions that have to be made. How much room and time do I have? Can I create some more space to give myself more time? Or hey, this play is done with, I need to get the ball out of my hand and and save the damage. He's been making really good decisions there."

Tua will need to make good decisions against the 49ers for sure, particularly if the Dolphins are going to be playing without Armstead. Shoot, if he can be a "savant" again, it would be even better.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.