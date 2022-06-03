Edmonds Enjoying New System As He's Learning

Chase Edmonds watched new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s outside-zone running scheme from afar while playing against the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s one of the main reasons he decided to sign with the Dolphins this offseason.

“It’s something special with how they disguise everything, the window dressing to make everything look the same,” Edmonds said. “It really confuses the defense and holds the defense to be disciplined and have gap integrity.”

Edmonds is hoping to help revive a Dolphins running game that finished 30th in the NFL in total rushing yards last season while also learning a scheme he’s never played in before.

If Edmonds can re-create his numbers from 2021 and stay healthy — last season he missed games with a high ankle sprain, rib, and toe injuries — he undoubtedly will give the Dolphins running game a boost.

In just 12 games, he finished with a career-high 592 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry, both of which would have ranked first among Miami’s running backs.

EDMONDS' ADJUSTMENT TO NEW SCHEME

So far, the biggest adjustment for Edmonds has been changing the path he takes in the backfield since he’s used to playing in an inside-zone scheme.

“The flow of the backers is different because in inside zone, it’s more slow to fast, where I can pitter-patter my steps,” Edmonds said. “Outside zone here, it’s kind of like you’re riding a wave. Once you hit that wave, you’ve got to hit it and go. I’m getting used to that. I’m getting my feet under me. I’m taking pride in that journey, that challenge of fine-tuning it.”

Edmonds also mentioned he’s had to learn more “NFL pro language” since he says the Dolphins’ play-calling vernacular is more complicated than the Cardinals’. Edmonds added he got limited experience learning plays with complicated language when Mike McCoy was Arizona’s offensive coordinator in 2018.

Besides maximizing his ability as a runner, Edmonds believes Miami’s scheme lends itself well to his ability to be an asset in the passing game, something he proved he could do with the Cardinals.

In the last two seasons, he finished with a total of 96 catches, 713 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

“The running back here does a lot,” Edmonds said. “It’s primarily why I came here. I believe in (Coach Mike) McDaniel, especially of the backfield because I feel like I can utilize my special abilities coming out the backfield, my route running, and mismatches on backers.”

THE DOLPHINS BATTLE AT RUNNING BACK

Although Edmonds projects well to Miami’s scheme, he will have to fend off three other running backs (Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin) if he wants to start this season.

However, Edmonds, who was the only Dolphins free agent running back to sign a multi-year deal this offseason, has a leg up on all of them.

Mostert is still working his way back from a knee injury that forced him to miss most of last season, Michel was signed to a short-term deal late in the offseason, and Edmonds outperformed Gaskin in every major category last season.

Despite there being a heavy competition for running back reps, Edmonds is enjoying the relationship the running back room has.

“Good fellowship, always staying with each other,” Edmonds said. “It’s funny because Sony was actually my combine roommate. Like I said, God works in mysterious ways. Five years ago, we were roommates, he doesn’t know who I am, I don’t know who he is, and to come here and be teammates and stuff like that, we are already building on that relationship.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can follow Dante Collinelli on Twitter at @dantecollinelli.