Dolphins Get to Hall of Fame

The Miami Dolphins' Week 3 blowout of the Denver Broncos was one for the ages, and it's now been given a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today Gallery” now features two new items, one of them being a game-used football from the Miami Dolphins’ 70-point contest during Week 3, signed by players and head coach Mike McDaniel. The other is the game-worn jersey from Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s historic performance from Week 9.

The Dolphins became the fourth team in NFL history, including postseason, to score at least 70 points in a game on Sept. 24. They joined the Chicago Bears (73 points in the 1940 NFL Championship on Dec 8, 1940), Washington Redskins (72 points on Nov. 27, 1966) and the Los Angeles Rams (70 points on Oct. 22, 1950), as the only teams reach the point total. All four teams scored 10 touchdowns.

In that game, the Dolphins' 726 yards of total offense made them the second team in NFL history, including the postseason, to record at least 700 yards of total offense in a game, joining the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 28, 1951.

The Dolphins had great individual performances all over the place that day, Sept. 24, at Hard Rock Stadium with Tua Tagovailoa passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns; De'Von Achane rushing for 203 yards and scoring four touchdowns; Raheem Mostert also scoring four touchdowns; Tyreek Hill gaining 157 yards with a touchdown.

The Dolphins had five plays of 40 yards or more in the game — two runs by Achane, Mike White's 68-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Chosen, Tua's 54-yard touchdown pass to Hill to start the scoring, and Chris Brooks' 52-yard run in the fourth quarter.

