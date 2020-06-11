We wrote about the Dolphins' success in signing their draft picks earlier this week, and now it appears they've signed a second first-round pick.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson has agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates.

Jackson joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under contract and the Dolphins now have two of the three first-round picks signed around the entire NFL. The other one is defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the seventh overall selection of the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins now have nine of their 11 picks from the 2020 draft under contract, with the only two still remaining to be signed being cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team's third first-round pick, and offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the first of their two second-round selections.

Jackson was a three-year letterman and two-year starter at USC, and he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019.

The Dolphins began their signing of draft picks with fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, and followed them by signing Tagovailoa, second-round Raekwon Davis, third-round pick Brandon Jones, fifth-round selections Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson, and seventh-round choice Malcolm Perry.

Perry, the former quarterback from Navy, had been the last Dolphins 2020 draft pick to come to terms, which happened earlier this month.