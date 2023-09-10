Why Achane Being Inactive Shouldn't Be Considered a Surprise

Rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane reportedly will be inactive for the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but this really shouldn't be considered a surprise.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero issued the report Sunday morning, though I previously had made that prediction in answering a question as part of Episode 71 of the All Dolphins Podcast (available on YouTube).

As explained on the podcast, it's actually kind of rare for any team to have four tailbacks active on game day, particularly if there's also a fullback available — as is the case with Alec Ingold.

Raheem Mostert will start at tailback for the Dolphins, and the other two running backs on the roster are Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks.

Ahmed is coming off a tremendous preseason showing and practiced fully all week despite sustaining an injury in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Achane also was injured in that game (shoulder), but he also was a full participant in practice all week and didn't even game a game status designation.

With Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, Ahmed projects as the No. 2 running back behind Mostert, which left the Dolphins to choose between Achane and Brooks.

Achane had an advantage with his kickoff return ability, though that role also can be handled by veteran newcomer Braxton Berrios. Brooks' edge is his superior size and physicality, which could come into play if the Dolphins decide to use him in short-yardage or goal-line situations on offense.

Because they have similar styles, there is some duplication with Ahmed and Achane, which made Achane a tad more expendable for this game while at the same time providing him even more of an opportunity for his shoulder to get completely healthy — if it's not already there.

So, no, Achane being inactive should be not viewed as a surprise.

OTHER INACTIVE POSSIBILITIES

Based on the final injury report of the week, we have a pretty good idea what the game-day roster and inactive list will look like.

For starts, tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back Elijah Campbell both were ruled out Friday, so they will be inactive.

We also would expect DB Justin Bethel to be inactive after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Tight end Julian Hill also was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and it's also possible the Dolphins would feel comfortable going with only Durham Smythe and Tyler Kroft at that position, considering that fullback Alec Ingold can handle some of those duties if the need arose.

Skylar Thompson also should be inactive but in uniform as the emergency third quarterback who couldn't play until both Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White got injured.

Another position where we'll likely see an inactive player is wide receiver because the Dolphins shouldn't need six players at that position to get through the game. With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft and Berrios all locks or near-locks to be active, that would leave either 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma or veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. on the outside, if not both.