The Miami Dolphins are awaiting results on rookie sensation De'Von Achane after his third consecutive standout performance

The Miami Dolphins' convincing victory against the New York Giants might have come at a price, perhaps even a heavy price.

Rookie sensation De'Von Achane was injured during the game and was having tests done Monday to determine the nature and severity of the injury.

While head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he didn't know exactly when Achane was injured, video of his final carry of the game showed his right leg getting twisted and the 2023 third-round pick grimacing before he jogged off the field.

While he didn't carry the ball again, Achane was on the field for the Dolphins' final third-down play when Tua Tagovailoa threw an 8-yard completion to Raheem Mostert on third-and-6 to allow Miami to then kneel and run out the clock.

Achane lined up in the slot on the left and sidestepped toward the sideline before Tua threw to Mostert in the right flat.

ACHANE LIGHTING IT UP

Achane finished the game with 151 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving 460 yards in only three games (plus one carry), the second-highest total in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey's 510 yards.

Asked about speculation about a potential ankle injury, McDaniel said. "It's more of his knee and we're evaluating it. We'll have more information as it goes."

McDaniel said he needed more information before discussing whether Achane would be available for the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday or whether it potentially could be something serious enough to be season-ending.

"It's just something that we're treating that we'll get more information on," McDaniel said. "But he was in the game, standard rotation at the end of it like normal. Then he thought that he might have something, but he's such a tough kid it was kind of tough to read. So we we need to evaluate more and that's what we're doing today."

McDaniel then kind of confirmed that the evaluation process would involve an MRI.

"Yeah, I mean, there's various things that he's undergoing, handshakes as well, high-fives," McDaniel answered in his own unique style. "From all accounts he had a good breakfast and lunch. But, no, we're just evaluating, so that's part of the process."