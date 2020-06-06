Dolphins Player Profile: RB Kalen Ballage

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We continue this series with running back Kalen Ballage.

How he got to Miami

The Dolphins selected Ballage in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, taking the Arizona State running back with the 131st overall selection. That pick was obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2017 trade for running back Jay Ajayi.

Contract status

Ballage is in the third year of the rookie contract he signed in 2018. Ballage signed a four-year deal worth $3.3 million and will have a base salary of $920, 000 this season, according to overthecap.com. He's scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season.

2019 season

It was a very painful year for Ballage in more ways than one.

After an impressive showing in training camp, Ballage became the opening-day starter at running back, but lost the job after two games after being held to 5 yards on nine carries in the blowout losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. Along with the rushing totals, Ballage also let a pass slip through his hands against New England and it resulted in a pick-six.

Ballage returned to the starting lineup after Kenyan Drake was traded to Arizona and Mark Walton was suspended and subsequently released, but things didn't get better. Ballage ended up with a 1.8 rushing average that would have set a record for futility had he had enough attempts to qualify. He did have three rushing touchdowns.

To be fair, the Dolphins' run blocking left a lot to be desired in 2019, but it also needs to be mentioned that Ballage broke only one tackle in 74 rushing attempts last season — the lowest number among running backs with at least 55 carries in 2019.

To top things off, Ballage ended the season on injured reserve after sustaining a foot injury in the Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2020 outlook

Ballage's 2019 performance really was disappointing because of not only his training camp showing but also the promise he had shown as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2018, highlighted by his 75-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the offseason acquisitions of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, Ballage looks like he'll be in a fight just to make the 53-man roster and will compete with second-year players Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin — we're not mentioning Malcolm Perry here even though he's listed as a running back because he figures to be more of an all-purpose player.

Ballage clearly is at a crossroads in his Dolphins career. There's talent there, but Ballage needs to show he can be more physical carrying the ball and more reliable catching it.