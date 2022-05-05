How Long Before Holland is a Household Name?

Miami Dolphins 2021 second-round pick Jevon Holland was starstruck at the Pro Bowl, but it might not be long before he joins that elite level

Jevon Holland admittedly was a bit starstruck when he decided to fly out to Las Vegas to spend time with Miami Dolphins teammate Xavie Howard at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

“It was great," Holland said during a Zoom media session. "It was a great experience. I felt super motivated. That was one of the best moments for me as a young player, as a competitor really. To see those guys out there, like this is the goal, this is where I want to get to. Having ‘X’ there ... ‘X’ is awesome. The whole time I was with him, tracking him, interviewing him or whatnot, he’s a better guy than he is a football player.

"Seeing people that have been good in the league for a long time when I was a kid — like, I saw Joe Haden and it was cool because I was like, ‘What’s up?’ And he was like, ‘I know who you are. What’s good, Jevon?’ He knew my name. I’m Jevon Holland, but that’s Joe Haden. Do you know how many pairs of Jordan cleats he’s got? That alone blew my mind. I told my dad the same thing and my brother too. That was dope.”

Yeah, it's probably not surprising that fellow NFL players know who Jevon Holland is. And the same goes for Dolphins fans obviously.

But based on his rookie season, it might not be long for fans of any team are aware of the second-year safety from Canada by way of the University of Oregon.

JEVON HOLLAND'S IMPRESSIVE ROOKIE SEASON

Holland's rookie season wasn't necessarily overwhelming in terms of stats (69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 fumble recoveries), but there were enough moments that made it pretty clear that this guy is a future star.

And to think Holland was really nervous at this time last year about making the jump to the NFL — perhaps a tad more understandable considering he sat out the 2020 season because of COVID.

"Last year I was in an unknown environment," Holland said. "I was really nervous about everything. I had never been to Florida before. I went by the hotel we were staying at, there was a little lake. I went jogging by the lake and there was a frog. I’m thinking it’s an alligator because I’m from California, so I thought there was an alligator everywhere. I started tripping, running back to my room.

"But now I’m cool. I’m comfortable. I like being here. I love Florida — the sun, the sky, all of that. I was definitely nervous being here. It’s the NFL. I was shaking in my boots, for lack of better terms. I feel way better now.”

Holland has every reason to not only feel better but to feel excited about the possibilities for his second season and beyond.

It's a future that very well could have him back in the Pro Bowl, but this time after being selected as an all-star himself.