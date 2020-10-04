Dolphins Lose Against Seattle — The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped a 31-23 decision against the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Russell Wilson's 57-yard pass to David Moore: Yes, the Dolphins still were in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter even after that play, but there's still no downplaying just how bad it was for the Dolphins to allow a 75-yard drive in the final 24 seconds of the first half. There was a clear defensive bust on this play, though it's not totally clear whether it was a case of Noah Igbinoghene not staying on his man or safety Jamal Perry not protecting deep.

2. Myles Gaskin's 2-yard loss on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter: This was the most disappointing play on offense for the Dolphins, even worse than the two interceptions. The Dolphins actually had a chance to take the lead with a touchdown when they faced a third-and-3 from the Seattle 9-yard line. Gaskin had gained 9, 5 and 7 yards on his previous three carries, but the draw play never had a chance. The Seahawks got great penetration and dropped Gaskin for a 2-yard loss.

3. Wilson's 30-yard pass to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter: After the Dolphins settled for a field goal to make it 17-15, they needed for the defense to make a stand, but instead the Seahawks drove 75 yards in only six plays to make it a two-score game and also but settle the outcome. The big play was a way-too-easy completion when the Dolphins had Igbinoghene lined up in man against Lockett in the slot and Lockett easily created distance on a crossing pattern. Three plays later, it was 24-15.

4. The holding penalty on Ereck Flowers: The Dolphins didn't do anything on their first two drives but really got going on their third after gained of 18, 15 and 15 yards on completions to Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams moved them to the Seahawks 20-yard line. But the drive stalled because the holding penalty on Flowers, which didn't look that egregious on replay. The Dolphins couldn't get out of the first-and-20 hole and had to settle for the first of Jason Sanders' five field goals.

5. The Ryan Neal interception in the first quarter: Even though the Dolphins still had their chance in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins got themselves playing from behind with their poor start. The problems began with the first of two interceptions by Ryan Fitzpatrick when not only was his arm hit as he threw, but then the ball was batted up by linebacker Cody Barton. A 37-yard completion from Wilson to DK Metcalf and a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Carson later, and the Dolphins found themselves trailing 7-0. They would play from behind the entire game.