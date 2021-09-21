Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, No (Injury) News Is Good News, History Awaits?

Quarterback Reid Sinnett again leads the list of players the Miami Dolphins protected from poaching

The Miami Dolphins did not have any official transactions Tuesday beyond the four practice squad players they protected from poaching, and in this case no news definitely was good news.

Specifically, this involves the three players who were injured during the 35-0 loss against Buffalo in Week 2 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jakeem Grant and T Jesse Davis — and the fact that none of them were placed on injured reserve, confirming head coach Brian Flores' comments Monday that none of the injuries appeared serious.

What it means for the availability of the three players for the game at Las Vegas on Sunday shouldn't be overstated, but at the very least they have immediately been ruled out for the next three games — the way former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was Tuesday when the Cleveland Browns placed him on IR.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The list of practice squad protections remains the same for the Dolphins, and it includes QB Reid Sinnett, CB Jamal Perry, LB Calvin Munson and veteran DE Jabaal Sheard.

Sinnett being protected became even more important this week considering he might end up serving as Jacoby Brissett's backup in the event Tua Tagovailoa can't play Sunday because of his rib injury.

Perry was elevated from the practice squad to play in each of the Dolphins' first two games, as a COVID-19 replacement for the opener at New England and as a standard elevation for the game against Buffalo.

SUPER BOWL ODDS

The Dolphins' lopsided loss in their home opener not only dropped them significantly in national power rankings, it also made their odds of winning the Super Bowl much longer.

The Dolphins are now 55/1 to win Super Bowl LVI, per BetOnline (www.betonline.ag), after being listed at 40/1 after Week 1 and at 35/1 heading into the regular season.

When the BetOnline opening odds were released right after Super Bowl LV, the Dolphins were tied for seventh-favorite at 20/1. They now face easily the longest odds of any team that opened at 20/1 or better; Seattle is next at 22/1 after also opening at 20/1.

READY TO MAKE HISTORY?

Credit a scheduling quirk, but the Dolphins have the chance at a little history Sunday: They can become the first road team to win two games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins, of course, defeated the Raiders in Week 16 of the 2020 season in that wild 26-25 Saturday night game.

It should be noted that this is only the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium.

A victory also would give the Dolphins their first 2-0 start on the road since 2013 when they opened the season with victories at Cleveland (23-10) and Indianapolis (24-20).

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Defensive end Taco Charlton, who led the Dolphins in sacks in 2019 after joining the team in late September, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

-- Defensive back Steven Parker, who also played for the Dolphins in 2019, signed with the Giants practice squad.