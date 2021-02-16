Major Extension for Jason Sanders

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they have signed All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to a contract extension

Jason Sanders had the best season ever for a Miami Dolphins kicker in 2020, and he was rewarded for it when he was named a first-team All-Pro.

Now comes another reward: a five-year contract extension.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday the extension, which now will have Sanders under contract through the 2026 season.

Sanders' extension is worth $22 million with $10 million in guarantees, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The $10 million guarantee is the second-highest among all NFL kickers behind only the $12.5 million of Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker, who has been the best kicker in the NFL over the past several years.

But there was nobody better in 2020 than Sanders, who went 36-for-39 on field goal attempts, including a remarkable 8-for-9 from 50 yards or beyond. Sanders' 92.3 success rate in 2020 set a franchise record, breaking the record previously shared by Jay Feely and Cody Parkey, who went 21-for-23 in 2007 and 2017, respectively.

Sanders also had the big game-winning 44-yard kick in the remarkable 26-25 come-from-behind victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16.

The contract Sanders as a rookie seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft was set to expire after the 2021 season. He is scheduled to make $920,000 in base salary next season.

Given his success in 2020, Sanders was among the most logical candidates to get an extension with the Dolphins.

Sanders was part of what has become a very good 2018 draft class that included tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe and linebacker Jerome Baker.

All three of them also could be in line for an extension this offseason, as is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, whose free agent contract was for two years.

All four of those players are scheduled to become unrestricted after the 2021 season.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

