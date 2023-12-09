Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Titans Week 14 Injury Report

Terron Armstead and Jevon Holland are question marks for the Monday night matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

After the Miami Dolphins placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve earlier in the day, their final injury report of Week 14 featured only four players with a game status designation.

Guard Robert Hunt was the only player ruled out for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans after he aggravated a hamstring injury in the Week 13 victory at Washington.

Additionally, tackle Terron Armstead, safety Jevon Holland and running back Chris Brooks were listed as questionable.

This overall wasn't a bad outcome when looking at the start of the work week when four other players sat out practice Thursday.

In the end, Tyreek Hill, Kendall Lamm, Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe all were healthy enough to not get a game status designation, meaning they'll all be available for the Tennessee game.

Lamm will start at left tackle if it ends up that Armstead doesn't play because of his knee/ankle injuries.

Safety Brandon Jones would be in line for a second consecutive game if Holland can't start because of the injuries he sustained to both knees during the Black Friday victory against the New York Jets.

As for Brooks, the Dolphins have until Monday at 4 p.m. to activate off injured reserve after he completed his second week of practice. If Brooks does get moved to the 53-man roster, the Dolphins would have to make another move to create space.

With Hunt out, Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton will start at guard. Cotton has started four games at left guard this season, but it was Eichenberg who got the start at that position against Washington when Hunt returned to the starting lineup.

TENNESSEE INJURY REPORT

Like the Dolphins, Tennessee had four players on its final injury report, but in this case three of them have been ruled out.

That includes starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Josh Whyle and Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee's best defensive player and one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart was added to Tennessee's injury report Saturday because of non-injury-related/personal reasons and was listed as questionable.

Running back Derrick Henry, who was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, was listed as a full participant Saturday and did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be ready to go.