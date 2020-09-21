SI.com
AllDolphins
Gesicki Makes Dolphins History

Alain Poupart

Mike Gesicki not only had his best game in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills, he had the best performance in team history for a tight end.

Gesicki set a franchise record for tight ends in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss at Hard Rock Stadium with 130 receiving yards on eight receptions. He broke the team mark of 117 yards that belonged to Ferrell Edmunds, the father of Bills Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who missed the game Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

Edmunds had 117 yards on just two catches, including an 80-yard touchdown, against the New York Jets on Nov. 27, 1988.

Gesicki became the eighth tight end in Dolphins history with a 100-yard receiving game, and the first since 2014 when Charles Clay had 114 yards on six catches against the Minnesota Vikings, one year after he had 109 yards against the Colts.

The other Miami tight ends to reach 100 receiving yards in a regular season game were Larry Seiple in 1969 (twice), Jim Mandich in 1974, Keith Jackson in 1994, Randy McMichael in 2003 and Anthony Fasano in 2010.

Gesicki's previous career high was 95 yards, which he produced on six catches in the 26-18 victory against the New York Jets in November. 2019.

Against the Bills on Sunday, Gesicki did most of his damage in the second half. After having two catches for 44 yards at halftime, he added six receptions for 86 yards in the second half.

Gesicki had four of the Dolphins' six longest offensive plays against Buffalo, topped with a team-best 27-yard gain in the second quarter.

He reached the 100-yard mark on the Dolphins' final drive with a 19-yard reception.

