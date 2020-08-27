SI.com
Trade with Jets a Rare Occurrence

Alain Poupart

Running back Kalen Ballage apparently will be staying in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade the 2018 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, the team announced Thursday.

The report came after Rappoport tweeted Wednesday night that the Dolphins were going to release Ballage.

With the Jets, Ballage will be reunited with Adam Gase, who was head coach of the Dolphins from 2016-18.

If the report is accurate, it would mark only the 21st trade in Dolphins history involving another AFC East team, and only the sixth in the past 35 years.

The Dolphins and Jets have traded with each other five times, the last coming in 1996 when the Dolphins sent the Jets a fifth-round pick for offensive tackle James Brown, who went on to start all but two games in four seasons with Miami.

Two of the other Dolphins-Jets trades took place in 1967 and two in 1974.

The Dolphins have made seven trades with the Buffalo Bills and with the New England Patriots through the years, and one with the Baltimore Colts.

The most noteworthy veterans involved in those trades were wide receiver Irving Fryar, who the Dolphins acquired in 1993 for second- and third-round picks, and wide receiver Wes Welker, who went from the Dolphins to New England in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

In Welker's case, his situation was more complicated because the New England Patriots reportedly were prepared to sign him to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent before the teams agreed on trade compensation.

This will be the fourth Dolphins trade involving a player in 2020.

-- The Dolphins traded DE Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick.

-- The Dolphins acquired RB Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick.

-- The Dolphins acquired TE Adam Shaheen from Chicago for a conditional late-round pick.

