Tyreek Hill Says Dolphins Go as Far as Tua Takes Team

Tyreek Hill statistically is on pace to become a Hall of Famer if the speedy receiver stays consistent with his current level of production for the next four or five years.

But the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver isn’t shy about sharing his opinion that the 2023 Miami Dolphins will “only go as far as (Tua Tagovailoa) takes us," and Hill is confident Miami is a Super Bowl contender because of the growth he’s seen from his fourth-year quarterback.

Tagovailoa has a better mastery of Mike McDaniel's offense, and is working to form better chemistry with his receivers, which includes the addition of two new receivers in Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios.

But more importantly, he's taken ownership of the offense, and the team, Hill points out.

“Tua has stepped up a lot in his leadership role. I know last year was my first year playing with him, but seeing him this year, he’s more vocal with the offense, leading and group chats and stuff like that,” said Hill, who had a career-high in receptions (119), receiving yards (1710) and scored eight touchdowns last season in his first year with the Dolphins.

TUA ORGANIZING WORKOUTS

“(He’s) organizing workouts outside of the Miami Dolphins stadium. When I first got here, I said, ‘Bro, you should be comfortable with telling a group of wideouts to just meet you somewhere.’ We’re going to pull up regardless, so he’s been doing a great job.”

According to Hill, if Tagovailoa, who finished 2022 as the NFL’s top-rated passer, wanted those workouts to be in his home state of Hawaii, his playmakers would be hopping on Spirit Airlines to make it happen.

“That way I can sneak a vacation in with the family and also get some work in,” said Hill, who said Thursday that his goal is to become the first receiver in NFL history to deliver a 2,000-yard receiving season.

Hill, a four-time All-Pro selection, would need to average 117.6 yards per game for 17 games next season to become a 2,000-yard receiver.

Last year he averaged 100.6, but it should be pointed out he didn’t play with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, for five games last season.

There was a moment last season when Hill was on pace to achieve that 2,000-yard milestone, but he battled a few injuries late in the season, which is when Miami’s offense struggled, especially in games where Tagovailoa was sidelined by his second concussion.

“I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me,” Hill said, referring to the Dolphins offense, which ranked sixth in the NFL last season. “I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach (Wes Welker) is a monster also. So just having those three things, and me just keeping the same mind-set each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record. And I do want to break the record."

HILL HAS BETTER MASTERY OF OFFENSE

According to Hill, he was just winging it “out there just using all athleticism” in McDaniel’s offense last season, and didn’t have a firm grasp of the playbook like he does now.

“This year everything has slowed down,” said Hill, who sat out team drills during minicamp this week because he’s nursing a minor injury.

“I do want to break the record,”Hill said, pointing out the addition of a 17th game provides him a chance to eclipse the 2,000-yard threshold. “So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”