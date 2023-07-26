Dolphins Unveil 2023 Throwback Dates

The Miami Dolphins will wear their popular throwback uniforms twice during the 2023 season

While exactly how much of the Miami Dolphins fan base is passionate about the team's throwback uniform, there clearly is a portion who look like the old-style look with the stripes on the jerseys, the dolphin through the sun on the helmet, and the black shoes.

It's actually a very cool throwback, among the best in the NFL.

Those Dolphins fans who care about such things will be happy to know the Dolphins will be wearing the throwbacks twice during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Miami will be going old school for the Oct. 29 game against the New England Patriots and the Dec. 24 game against the Dallas Cowboys, both at Hard Rock Stadium — the New England is scheduled for 1 p.m., the Dallas game for 4:25 p.m.

Interestingly, the Patriots will be wearing their own throwback uniforms — with red tops and the patriot snapping the football on the helmet — when the Dolphins play at Gillette Stadium in the Week 2 Sunday night game.

This will mark the third time in four seasons the Dolphins have worn their throwback uniforms for their home game against New England, having done so in 2020 and 2021.

The Dolphins won both games, 22-12 in December 2020 and 33-24 in the 2021 season finale.

The Dolphins wore their throwback uniforms once last season, in the Week 7 Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they honored the 1972 Super B Bowl champions on the 50th anniversary of their perfect season.