Dolphins Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup

A convincing 13-point victory against a division opponent earned the Miami Dolphins some respect around the nation, at least when it comes to those who put together power rankings.

The Dolphins were among the biggest movers in the NFL after their 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots, moving up an average of almost six spots based on our survey of rankings of 10 national outlets — SI, CBS Sports, NFL.com, Bleacher Report, The Sporting News, The Ringer, Pro Football Network, ESPN, Yahoo, and Pro Football Talk.

The highest ranking the Dolphins got was 11th (it was only 16th last week), while the lowest was 16th (it was 21st heading into Week 1).

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 10 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 12 Previous: 18

Analysis: The Dolphins beat the Patriots and never were really threatened, thanks to the defense. Tua Tagovailoa was good, but the offense still only scored one touchdown.

Ranking: 13 Previous: 19

Analysis: The Dolphins opened their season with encouraging performances on both sides of the ball in a 20-7 win over the Patriots. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa displayed the chemistry teased during the summer, connecting eight times for 94 yards on 12 targets, while the defense scored a touchdown (welcome to town, Melvin Ingram) and held New England’s undercooked attack to just 271 yards and a single scoring drive. Want a sign of the times in the shifting AFC East? Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. Miami has surpassed New England — Buffalo is the new target.

Ranking: 11 Previous: 19

Analysis: After revamping the offense with the addition running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and bringing in an offensive-minded head coach Mike McDaniel, expectations were high for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in 2022.Spurred by solid efforts from Hill (eight catches for 94 yards), second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle (four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown) and Tagovailoa, the Dolphins handled the New England Patriots with relative ease Sunday. However, their new-look offense still needs work. Miami's run game was nonexistent against the Patriots, amassing only 65 rushing yards on 23 carries.The real star of the game was the Dolphins defense. Miami limited the Patriots to only 271 yards of offense and forced three turnovers, one of which edge-rusher Melvin Ingram returned for a touchdown.It's difficult to determine from this one game if the Dolphins are good or the Patriots are bad. But it won't take long to find out. Miami travels to Baltimore next week before hosting the Bills and then heading to Cincinnati.

Ranking: 12 Previous: 18

Analysis: The Bills need to be far more concerned about the Dolphins than the Patriots.

Ranking: 16 Previous: 21

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa passed his first test. He was efficient in throwing for 270 yards, and he delivered the pass to Jaylen Waddle that Waddle turned into a game-changing 42-yard touchdown right before the first half. Tagovailoa just needs to get the ball to the Dolphins' playmakers, and he did that in Week 1.

Ranking: 16 Previous: 19

Analysis: If you could run coaching game film through a plagiarism software at the end of the season, my bet this year is that Mike McDaniel will be the most copied coach in football. He is scheming up a bottom-third quarterback in spectacular ways. That win against the Patriots will not get the credit it deserves given how bad New England’s offense looked.

Ranking: 12 Previous: 19

Analysis: Miami was one of the few teams with a truly impressive performance in Week 1. They got up on their division rivals early and only let off the gas a bit after halftime when the offense slowed down. They’ll need to finish their red-zone opportunities moving forward, but Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have proven their big-play ability. But it was the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary that really shined during the game. Aside from Jakobi Meyers, the New England receivers struggled against the Miami cornerbacks. Davante Parker couldn’t find any separation, and the Patriots offense continually tried attacking Xavien Howard early in the game to no avail. Miami’s defense will face a very different test against the Baltimore Ravens a week from now.

Ranking: 12 Previous: 19

Analysis (on which rookie stood out in Week 1): Kader Kohou earns this title by default, considering he was the only Dolphins rookie to play more than two snaps. But he earned it nevertheless, recording a pass breakup and forcing a fumble in 18 defensive snaps. The undrafted rookie could see that snap count go up over the next few weeks with Byron Jones still on the PUP list until at least Week 5.

Ranking: 13 Previous: 17

Analysis: I predicted on The Ringer NFL Show last week the Dolphins had potential to be one of the biggest risers in these rankings, and now here we are: up four spots after Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t a game-breaker by any means, but he didn’t have to be against the Pats. Tagovailoa went 22-of-33 for 270 passing yards and a touchdown in his 2022 debut, and new wideout Tyreek Hill led the team in targets (12), receptions (eight), and receiving yards (94). I’m all in on this Mike McDaniel–Tagovailoa pairing, especially with the team’s improved offensive line and receiving corps.

Ranking: 13 Previous: 19

Analysis: The Dolphins made a considerable splash with Hill and their exciting new-look offense to boost Tua Tagovailoa under new coach Mike McDaniel. The sound, active defensive effort on every level was even more impressive vs. the Patriots.