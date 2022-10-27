Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On

There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better.

Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).

Also good news was the return to practice of the four players who sat out Wednesday with injuries, most notably tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin).

For Armstead, this marks the second consecutive week, he practiced Thursday after not practicing Wednesday, and he played against the Steelers on Sunday after being held out Friday.

Also returning to practice were TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) and DB Clayton Fejedelem (groin), who like Howard and Armstead were listed as limited participants.

Now for the negative changes, which involve guard Robert Hunt, running back Raheem Mostert and punter Thomas Morstead.

We'll start with Morstead, who was the only player on the active roster who didn't practice Thursday. He was out with an illness, and while he easily could be back Friday depending on the nature of the illness, the Dolphins don't have another punter on the roster or on the practice squad so they would have to sign somebody in a hurry in the event the illness could linger into Sunday.

Hunt was an addition to the injury report Thursday; he was listed as a limited participant with a hip injury.

As for Mostert, he was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury after being a full participant Wednesday.

The three changes on the Lions' injury update of 14 players were positive developments, with TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), G Jonah Jackson (neck) and WR Josh Reynolds (knee) all listed as limited participants after sitting out practice Wednesday.

Running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) looks on track to return to action after missing Detroit's past three games, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown again was limited as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Lastly, it appears almost certain that 2017 Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris won't get the chance to face his former team. He has missed the team's past two games and has missed the first two days of practice this week.

