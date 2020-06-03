AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Player Profile: WR Albert Wilson

Alain Poupart

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We start this series with wide receiver Albert Wilson.

How he got to Miami

The Dolphins signed Wilson as an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2018 after he had spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Contract status

After signing a three-year, $24 million contract with $14.45 million guaranteed in 2018, according to overthecap.com, Wilson's new contract is worth $3 million, according to spotrac.com. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.

2019 season

Wilson was working his way back from his October 2019 hip injury throughout last offseason and clearly didn't have the same explosiveness for most of the season. Wilson really came on down the stretch, though, with five games of five catches or more in the final six weeks, after having only 14 catches in the first 10 games. Wilson had a season-long 35-yard catch in the Week 16 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and a season-high 28-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a handoff out of the Wildcat formation.

2020 outlook

Let's first address the pay cut, which wasn't hard to see coming. There simply was no way the Dolphins were going to keep Wilson at more than $9 million for 2020. That said, there definitely is a place and a role for Wilson ... if he can carry over what we saw last season. Wilson's ability to play multiple roles definitely can be an asset for the Dolphins as he demonstrated with his run against Philadelphia.

The Dolphins have a lot of capable wide receivers on their roster, and there should be quite a battle for roster spots and playing time beyond clear No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker.

Along with Wilson, the Dolphins have impressive 2019 rookie Preston Williams, veteran Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Ricardo Louis, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings Jr., and rookie free agents Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole.

Because of that depth, Wilson is not a lock to make the roster, but if he's right, he's got the kind of big-play ability the Dolphins could use.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full in their home opener when they take on the up-and-coming Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Godchaux Ready to "Chaux Down"

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux filing a trademark for the name of his foundation

Alain Poupart

Are The Dolphins Now Better Than the Patriots?

The additions of Tua Tagovailoa, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones have made the Miami Dolphins a much more talented team, and Peter King thinks that just might make them better than the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Is Zach Thomas the Hall of Fame's Biggest Snub?

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas became a Hall of Fame finalist this year, but there's strong sentiment his bust should be in Canton already

Alain Poupart

by

KevinBaker

Eagles' Pain is Dolphins' Gain

Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard will look for more production for his new team, while his old team still looks for a replacement

Alain Poupart

by

Markeyh

Dolphins Sign Another Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins resumed signing their draft picks, leaving only tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tackle Robert Hunt as unsigned rookies

Alain Poupart

Parker's strong statement and Blackout Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker addressed the current national crisis with a strong social media statement, and he and many teammates took part in Blackout Tuesday

Alain Poupart

New Dolphins safety joins peaceful protest

New Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier took part in a peaceful protest in San Francisco, while quarterback Josh Rosen invoked the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alain Poupart

Ninkovich Offers Strong Tua Takes

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa may or may not become an opening-day starter, but former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich thinks he'll become one of the best

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East Defensive Line Situations

The Miami Dolphins made several key additions on their defensive line in the offseason, so where does that leave them at the position compared to the other AFC East teams

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life