As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We start this series with wide receiver Albert Wilson.

How he got to Miami

The Dolphins signed Wilson as an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2018 after he had spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Contract status

After signing a three-year, $24 million contract with $14.45 million guaranteed in 2018, according to overthecap.com, Wilson's new contract is worth $3 million, according to spotrac.com. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.

2019 season

Wilson was working his way back from his October 2019 hip injury throughout last offseason and clearly didn't have the same explosiveness for most of the season. Wilson really came on down the stretch, though, with five games of five catches or more in the final six weeks, after having only 14 catches in the first 10 games. Wilson had a season-long 35-yard catch in the Week 16 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and a season-high 28-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a handoff out of the Wildcat formation.

2020 outlook

Let's first address the pay cut, which wasn't hard to see coming. There simply was no way the Dolphins were going to keep Wilson at more than $9 million for 2020. That said, there definitely is a place and a role for Wilson ... if he can carry over what we saw last season. Wilson's ability to play multiple roles definitely can be an asset for the Dolphins as he demonstrated with his run against Philadelphia.

The Dolphins have a lot of capable wide receivers on their roster, and there should be quite a battle for roster spots and playing time beyond clear No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker.

Along with Wilson, the Dolphins have impressive 2019 rookie Preston Williams, veteran Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Ricardo Louis, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings Jr., and rookie free agents Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole.

Because of that depth, Wilson is not a lock to make the roster, but if he's right, he's got the kind of big-play ability the Dolphins could use.